Game of Thrones Studio Tour set to bring fans to Westeros via Banbridge

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from Game of Thrones

A new multi-million pound Game of Thrones Studio Tour is to launch in Banbridge early next year offering fans the chance to get a glimpse inside the world of Westeros.

The tour at the Linen Mill Studios will open on February 4, with fans able to take in the show’s sets, props and intricately designed costumes.

The HBO hit has generated around £250 million for Northern Ireland’s economy over the show’s eight seasons, with the new studio tour also expected to generate dozens of new jobs in the Banbridge area.

DUP MLA Diane Dodds said the tour opening was “fantastic news” for the local economy.

“Whilst the Studio Tour will provide employment opportunities for many people in the Banbridge area, it builds on the massive impact the show has had,” she said.

The brand new 110,000-square-foot interactive experience compliments the 25 locations the show has filmed in and made even more iconic.

“There is already a thriving tourist industry attached to Game of Thrones in places like the north Antrim coast visiting some of the locations used in filming. I look forward to Upper Bann being part of this in the future,” Ms Dodds added.

Fans will be able to step inside the iconic Great Hall at Winterfell where Jon Snow was proclaimed the “King in the North,” see Daenerys Targaryen’s imposing Dragonstone throne, and delve into the incredible props, weaponry and visual effects of Game of Thrones.

Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be opening the doors to the first-ever Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios.

“Knowing you are in the very same spot where some of the series’ most memorable moments were filmed is an incredible feeling and we know fans of the franchise will feel the same when they see the rich detail in the sets, costumes and props up close and personal.”

One of the show's costumes on display

Andrew Webb and David Browne, Executive Directors at Linen Mill Studios, said: “We are thrilled to confirm the 4th February 2022 opening date of Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios and to officially launch global ticket sales.

“This incredible and unique experience is set to bring the making of the show to life like never before and we look forward with much excitement to welcoming fans and visitors from near and far as we throw open the Studio Tour doors and start a new chapter in the Game of Thrones story here in Northern Ireland.

“After many years as a closed and ‘off limits’ film studio, it is now time for fans from across the world to step inside the Seven Kingdoms and make their own personal journey through the world of Westeros at Linen Mill Studios.”

Tickets can be bought for the Game of Thrones Studio Tour by visiting www.gameofthronesstudiotour.com