Game of Thrones studio tour: Westeros comes to Banbridge

King's Landing, Dragonstone, The Wall and Winterfell... while these places may exist only in fiction, you can now get pretty close in an isolated spot in Banbridge.

That's where Warner Bros and Linen Mill Studios’ brand new Game of Thrones studio tour experience is situated, an 110,000-square-foot interactive site that transports fans and visitors to the heart of Westeros.

Meeting of Allies

The immersive experience gives visitors - even if you have never watched the show - a real feel for why the Northern Ireland-shot series is one of the most popular ever put on the small screen.

Beginning the tour you watch a brief film setting the scene, before a dramatic entrance is unveiled (no spoilers), bringing you along a fantasy pathway to peak behind the curtains into the world of Game of Thrones.

The tour takes you from the frozen North of The Land Beyond the Wall, down to King’s Landing and the famous Throne Room. Along the way are the impressive and iconic sets: Daenerys Targaryen’s imposing Dragonstone throne, the Hall of Castleblack, and the Iron Throne itself.

New Games Of Thrones visitor attraction opens at Linen Mill Studios outside Banbridge, Co. Down. The world’s only Game of thrones studio tour will open to the public on 4th February. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Walking through the darkened, atmospheric space, you are greeted by the Wildling giant, statues of Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and others. To-scale props of the huge Scorpion, which resembles a massive crossbow, swords and ship figureheads will be sure to excite the die-hard GoT fans. Imposing dragon heads and Cersei Lannister's memorable floor map of Westeros are really something to behold.

You also see Hodor’s door and figures of the Children of the Forest, plus the elaborate costumes of pretty much every major character.

The tour is packed with informative markers, maps and scale replicas of the larger sets. Interactive screens allow you to see how the green screen CGI is used to capture the more fantastical footage, such as that involving the ubiquitous dragons and White Walkers. You can also create your own House Sigil and try your hand firing a bow-and-arrow.

Regular film and TV buffs who are fond of watching the behind-the-scenes extras on DVDs will love how the tour explores the set design, visual effects, props and how they are achieved, from the drawing board to the screen.

The media were also treated to a Q and A session from some of those behind the hit show, including actors Ian McElhinney, who plays Sir Barristan Selmy, Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne) and Ian Beattie, who plays Ser Meryn Trant.

Mr Beattie said fans can expect an “extraordinary experience” and a never-before-seen glimpse behind the camera.

"Every single piece is completely authentic and it brought back some amazing memories,” he said.

"When Game of Thrones came here to shoot the show, it was the greatest gift ever given to this province… It 2003, 300,000 people spent £15m coming here to see the locations… We now have a TV crew here that can vie with any in the world.”

Mr Portman said, even if you are not a fan of the show, the tour will appeal to anyone with an interest in how TV shows are made. “It’s very surreal being back and seeing all the sets and costumes, like being back on set really,” he said.

"Northern Ireland gave everything to Game of Thrones, it is the spiritual home of the show.”

Ian McElhinney praised Northern Ireland’s artisan crafts people, who have been showcased by the show and the studio tour.

"For all people who will come here, when they arrive in and see the short film and enter the tunnel at the start of the tour… it’s something you have never seen before, you have seen it on-screen – but now you are in it, you are part of it, it’s an immersive experience,” he said.

Peter van Roden of Warner Bros said the studio is “incredibly excited” to be opening the doors to the first-ever Game of Thrones studio tour.

“Knowing you are in the very same spot where some of the series’ most memorable moments were filmed is an incredible feeling and we know fans of the franchise will feel the same when they see the rich detail in the sets, costumes and props up close and personal,” he said.

Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, said the tour will give fans of the show everywhere an “extra special reason to book a trip to Northern Ireland”.

"Over the past decade, Northern Ireland has welcomed fans from around the globe to the ‘real-world Westeros’ – home to the stunning landscapes, coastlines and mountains that have featured in some of the show’s most memorable scenes,” he said.

"Within easy reach of Dublin and Belfast, the new Game of Thrones Studio Tour will give fans a fantastic opportunity to go behind the scenes and be immersed in the sets, props and costumes used in the series. It will bring the Seven Kingdoms vividly to life, in the place where it all began.”

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said Game of Thrones “is a television and cultural phenomenon”, and the studio tour would be “a tangible symbol of the show’s legacy in Northern Ireland”.

“This is the only place on the planet where you can see first-hand some of the stunning sets, intricate costumes, imaginative props, breath-taking concept sketches and many more authentic items related to the show.”

He added: “As international travel opens up once more, Northern Ireland has added this world class attraction to its already dynamic tourism offering.”

Whether you are a Game of Thrones layman or a full-scale fanatic, the tour at Linen Hall Studios have something for everyone.

The tour opens on February 4.