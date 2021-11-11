Gary Lightbody hails Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast a ‘triumph’ and predicts Oscar win

(L to R) Caitriona Balfe as "Ma", Jamie Dornan as "Pa", Judi Dench as "Granny", Jude Hill as Buddy, and Lewis McAskie as Will in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, a Focus Features release. Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Gary Lightbody has spoken of his pride at the global response to Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, describing the film as a ‘triumph’.

The Snow Patrol frontman, who attended the movie’s LA premiere earlier this week, said he genuinely believed Branagh’s semi-autobiographical tale would pick up the Best Picture Oscar next year.

Hailing the film as ‘extraordinary’ and the cast as ‘superb’, the Bangor man said it was ‘full to the bursting seams with heart and magic’.

Lightbody, who has penned tracks about Belfast, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the film, following its LA screening.

He wrote: “That there is a film called Belfast, directed by the great Sir Kenneth Branagh, out in the world is a thing of wonder.

“To think our capital city is at the heart of a film wowing audiences around the world is something I’m having a rather wonderful time trying to wrap my head around.

“Two nights ago, my friend Gabrielle and I were lucky enough to go to the LA premiere. It is an extraordinary movie. Full to the bursting seams with heart and magic.”

Lightbody said that the film, set in Belfast in 1969/70, wasn’t about the conflict, politics or religion but about ‘family, friendship and childhood - a childhood in which the handful of streets around your own street is your entire universe’. He said it posed a dilemma when ‘chaos and carnage visit upon that wee universe’ - do you stay somewhere chaotic yet familiar or go and find a life elsewhere ‘but in a world you don’t understand and that you fear doesn’t understand you?’

Paying tribute to the cast for their ‘sublimely played’ performances, he went on to single out Jude Hill’s portrayal of Buddy (based on the young Branagh) for particular praise, saying it was hard to believe it was his first film role. And he also praised actor Turlough Convery’s cameo as the ‘fiery (and brimstoney) minister’.

“It’s not the story of Northern Ireland, nor is it the story of The Troubles from multiple angles, nor do I think it was intended to be,” Lightbody continued.

“It is rather, at its heart, the story of one family and the street they live on and the times they thrive in or endure, through pain and laughter and shock and empathy and heartbreak and joy. And it’s a triumph.

“And what’ll blow all our minds at home (I really believe) when they open that envelope for Best Picture on Oscar night in March 2022, the next word uttered will be… BELFAST.

“Now wouldn’t that be something special.”

Since Belfast premiered at the Telluride Film Festival two months ago, it has been picking up awards, including Toronto Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award, the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature at the Middleburg Film Festival, Audience Award at Mill Valley Film Festival and Audience Award Winner at Scottsdale Film Festival. It also received 11 nominations at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA), including best actress for Caitriona Balfe, best supporting actress for Judi Dench, best supporting actor for Ciarán Hinds and breakthrough performance for newcomer Jude Hill, in addition to seven craft nods.

The Academy Award nominations are due to be announced next February, with Belfast predicted to pick up several nods, including Best Picture and Best Director for Branagh.

Belfast opens in cinemas in the US on Friday and in the UK and Ireland on January 21, 2022.