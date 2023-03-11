Gary Lineker: BBC Sport NI account ‘liked’ posts criticising MOTD presenter

Swansea City fans hold up a sign in support of Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea. Picture date: Saturday March 11, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Swansea. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. — © PA

The BBC has apologised after its Northern Ireland sports Twitter account ‘liked’ several social media posts appearing to criticise star presenter Gary Lineker.

Posts from DUP MLA Edwin Poots and ex-Labour MP Kate Hoey were both ‘liked’ - generally seen as an endorsement - by the official ‘BBC Sport NI’ account.

They have since been ‘unliked’.

The BBC said an investigation is under way.

A spokesman said: “This was done in error and is a serious mistake.

“It was remedied quickly and an investigation into what happened is now underway."

The Twitter handle, which has almost 94,000 followers, describes itself as “the official bbc.co.uk/sportni account”.

Lineker was taken off air on Friday for a tweet which compared the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.

The broadcaster said it had "decided" Lineker would take a break from presenting the highlights programme until an "agreed and clear position" on his use of social media had been reached.

One message briefly ‘liked’ by the BBC Sports NI account was from Mr Poots, an MLA for Lagan Valley.

Mr Poots had posted: “I seldom watch BBC, but will tune in for Match of The Day tonight. It used to be my favourite programme.”

Many Twitter users interpreted it as a thinly-veiled dig at Lineker and other Match of the Day pundits.

Another was from Ms Hoey, who Tweeted: “Gary Lineker is entitled to his views - he is not entitled to use his privileged position as a BBC commentator to preach when he is paid by the licence fee to comment on football. It is a publicly owned broadcaster. If he doesn’t like that he can go to a privately run TV station.”

A Twitter user posted a screenshot and said: “Someone at @BBCSPORTNI didn’t get the memo”.

It comes as the BBC's sporting timetable on Saturday was greatly disrupted as both Football Focus and Final Score were pulled at the last moment as a series of presenters and pundits walked out in solidarity with Mr Lineker.

Sunday evening’s Match of the Day is also in doubt after football pundit Jermain Defoe announced he would not appear.

On Friday evening, several Match of the Day commentators shared a joint statement online, announcing they would be stepping down from Saturday's broadcast.

The commentators, including Steve Wilson, Conor McNamara, Robyn Rowen and Steven Wyeth, said they did "not feel it would be appropriate to take part in the programme" given the current circumstances.

In a previous statement, the BBC said the programme would "focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry", saying it understood the position of its presenters.