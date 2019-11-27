Gary Rhodes dies aged 59

His family said he died on Tuesday night.

TV chef Gary Rhodes has died at the age of 59, his family have said.

The celebrity chef was best known for shows like MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen.

They said in a statement: “The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.

“Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26th November 2019, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side.

“The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time.”

Gary Rhodes (Ian West/PA)

A statement from the hotel where he worked said: “The team at Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa are devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Chef Gary Rhodes OBE.

“Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend.

“No words can express our sadness at Gary’s death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rhodes family.”

The Michelin-starred chef also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.