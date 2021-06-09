GB News, featuring NI journalists, reveals studios ahead of channel’s launch

Several journalists from Northern Ireland are involved with the channel, which launches on June 13

GB News presenters have been pictured in the studio in Paddington, west London ahead of the channel’s launch this weekend.

The channel is chaired by veteran political interviewer Andrew Neil and will first air on June 13 with a special programme at 8pm titled Welcome To GB News.

A number of other high-profile names have also joined the broadcaster including fellow ex-BBC presenter Simon McCoy, former executive editor for the Sun Dan Wootton, and ex-Sky broadcaster Colin Brazier.

Northern Ireland’s Darren McCaffrey is the channel’s political editor and will also serve as a presenter, while Conchur Dowds formerly of UTV will be the Northern Ireland reporter as part of a team of regional reporters to help serve in the channel’s mission of involving “non-metropolitan voices in the national conversation”.

Mr McCaffrey is a former Sky News correspondent, who defected from EuroNews to take up his GB News role. He said the purpose of GB News is to represent all parts of the UK, and that includes Northern Ireland, his home which he feels has been neglected by mainstream national media.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he reflected of the “disconnect” after recent scenes of street disorder and rioting in Belfast went on to make international headlines.

"A month or so ago, I was tweeting about how lots of the national media were simply not reporting what was happening in Northern Ireland and it took them a long time to give it proper coverage,” he said.

"I said at the time that, if that had been happening in other parts of the country, it would be leading the national news and it would be a massive story and I do think Northern Ireland does get forgotten about."

Other names to feature on air include former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher and Rosie Wright, who will host morning show The Great British Breakfast, while also working on other programmes. Businesswoman and former Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry has also been signed up.

GB News will be available to watch in HD on Sky channel 515 and Virgin Media’s channel 626, as well as also showing on Freeview and YouView channel 236, Freesat channel 216 and online.

Broadcaster and author Neil Oliver, known for programmes including Coast and A History Of Ancient Britain, will host Neil Oliver Live, while Andrew Doyle will host Free Speech Nation.

Former ITV presenter Alastair Stewart will anchor Alastair Stewart And Friends, featuring conversation and analysis of current affairs.

Mr Brazier and social commentator Mercy Muroki will host a joint show, as will former Labour MP Gloria De Piero and economist Liam Halligan.

Following his departure from Good Morning Britain, reports have suggested Piers Morgan could be another addition to the GB News line-up.

Neil told the Evening Standard it would “be nice to have him”, adding: “But he’s got his own idea of what he is worth and we have a slightly different idea of what he’s worth.

“He is in a lucky situation because ITV are continuing to pay him a tonne of money so he doesn’t have to do anything in the short run.

“I don’t think he’s going to go anywhere else in the UK. If he has a huge American offer that’s a different matter.

“No-one in the UK can compete with that, but if he’s going to do more UK news TV I hope it will be with us.”

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, Neil praised the launch line-up of presenters as representative of “modern Britain”.

He said: “On Sunday night we hope to launch GB News, a new channel. It is quite fraught, as you can imagine, trying to do this in the middle of a pandemic, but we are getting there.

“We are using lots of the latest new technology, which will be great, but, as you know, new technology doesn’t always work first time round and all the journalists and technicians have got to get used to it. So it is a challenge, but I launched Sky News way back in 1989 so we are used to it.

“The one thing that has been great is the line-up of presenters. They are Britain, they are modern Britain.”