GB News praised by Eamonn Holmes

The UK’s latest dedicated news TV channel got a boost on its launch last night when top Northern Ireland TV presenter Eamonn Holmes gave the fledgling channel the thumbs up.

The Belfast-born This Morning presenter tweeted: “I hope GB News gets a decent chance ... we need a shake up on the news front. May it keep all the other news providers on their toes. I have huge respect for TV news but this is a reminder that news is not just Westminster or a constant woke agenda.”

The channel went live with a one-hour special at 8pm last night called Welcome To GB News, hosted by chairman and veteran broadcaster, Andrew Neil.

Last night’s launch featured three Northern Ireland-born journalists and commentators — news editor Darren McCaffrey from Fermanagh, regional reporter Conchur Dowds and Londonderry-born social commentator Andrew Doyle — among the channel’s line up.

Former UTV reporter Conchur said: “We’re used to hearing about the political turmoil her in Northern Ireland. But GB News wants to go further than what’s happening at Stormont. We want to hear what’s happening in the communities, and reflect the good news — as well as the bad.”

Former BBC political interviewer Neil told viewers that GB News would cover “the stories that matter to you and those that have been neglected” and would deliver “a huge range of voices that reflect the views and values of our United Kingdom”.

He added: “GB News will not slavishly follow the existing news agenda. We are not a rolling news channel nor will we be providing conventional news bulletins. But on all of our programmes and platforms you will always know what is going on and what the country is talking about.

“GB News will not be another echo chamber for the metropolitan mindset that already dominates so much of the media. It is our explicit aim to empower those who feel their stories, their opinions, their concerns have been ignored or diminished. “

The network has announced a raft of high profile signings, including former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, ex-BBC presenter Simon McCoy and former ITV presenter Alastair Stewart.