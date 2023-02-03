Geoff Norcott on The Blame Game: ‘The panel were dumping on Lurgan and I wanted to Google it’

English comedian Geoff Norcott admits that he has a developed a tradition over the years when he has performed stand-up gigs in Belfast — he never leaves the city without a hangover. It’s not a custom he intends to break when he returns here for his latest comedy tour, Basic Bloke later this year.

The writer and performer, who recently starred on BBC’s Night at the Apollo, laughs as he recalls arriving in Belfast during his last tour to perform at The Limelight the day after St Patrick’s Day.

“I can’t believe no one told me. I got there and it was a weird day. You could almost smell the hangovers as we landed. People at the venue were intrigued, thinking, you’re performing the day after St Patrick’s Day,” he recalls.

“There was a few latecomers because they had to drag themselves out of bed. And the first 15 minutes of the show were tricky. But you could almost feel the point when the second pint went in and it was one of the best gigs of the tour.”

The Blame Game host Tim McGarry and Colin Murray

That tour was called I Blame The Parents, which focused on personal responsibility — or the lack of it — in the modern age. This time round, the theme is masculinity.

“It’s called Basic Bloke partly because I’ve always thought of myself as being in middle of all things. Then I started looking at the stats: I’m nearly 5ft 9, I’m just over 13 stone, I’ve got size 9 feet. I’m the most average bloke in the world. I saw this thing in Tesco in which they said their most common meal deal was ham and cheese, cheese and onion crisps and Diet Coke — and I thought, ‘That’s me”.

“Every once in a while I’ll switch out the crisps for Mini Cheddars — just to show my wife that I’ve still got it and can still spring a surprise now and then.”

Joking aside, another aspect to it was the media spotlight being shone on masculinity — with controversial figures like social media influencer Andrew Tate — who has been widely condemned for his misogynistic content — dominating headlines and debates. “The male brand has come in for a bit of a battering and a good bit of the show will be delving into what’s going on with that,” he explains.

“I’ve just been thinking about everyday blokes and some of it [my set] is a defence of the average bloke. You have younger men consuming content from people like Andrew Tate. Obviously there was MeToo which was necessary but other stuff that happened, and you take a look at some teenage men and they look defeated — and they haven’t even started yet.”

The Londoner who has regularly appeared on BBC’s Question Time, often discusses political issues on his weekly podcast, What Most People Think. From a working-class background, he also wrote about how his political outlook changed from being a Labour supporter to backing the Conservatives in his memoir, Where Did I Go Right? He was one of a few comics who openly spoke of supporting Leave in the Brexit referendum. With the comedy scene arguably dominated by the liberal left, his vocal support often resulted in him being criticised by fellow comedians. On top of that, high-profile comedians like Jimmy Carr, Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle have found themselves at the centre of a cancel culture storms for their on-stage material.

From left to right: Michelle de Swarte, Darren Harriott, Katherine Ryan, Geoff Norcott, and Seann Walsh (Credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Does he think the comedy industry is getting better at allowing comics to push the boundaries? “I think we’re getting back to thinking that a joke is just a joke,” he says. “The Jimmy Carr situation last year [Carr sparked widespread condemnation after he told a joke about the Travelling community] whatever you think about it, it was a joke. I think we are getting back to a saner approach now.

“Stand-up is such an important art form. Whatever the media and the liberal bubble have got themselves tied up in knots over what a comic can and cannot say, that’s never been true when you’ve been out on tour. The public in the UK have always been grown ups about it. If you did a joke on a dodgy subject, people would recoil and you would know that the joke didn’t ‘land’.”

Despite an apparent shift, Joe Lycett had to explain a joke he told at his Belfast gig last summer. An audience member had complained to the PSNI, which then contacted the comic to ask him to explain the nature of his material. No further action was taken and Lycett subsequently described the incident as “great fun”.

As a fellow funny man who observed it all, Geoff says: “It was weird. Joe is a great comic and he knows how to work the ‘angles’. When Joe did the Laura Kuenssberg show [Lycett caused outrage with some centre-right media outlets after his ‘sarcastic’ appearance targeting the then Prime Minister Liz Truss on the broadcaster’s politics show] a lot of the press wanted me to condemn him, but first and foremost I’m a comic. It’s union rules.

“A joke is still a joke whether or not somebody got upset by it.”

Joe Lycett (Credit: PA Photo/Channel 4) — © Press Association Images

He’s also interested in what’s happening in the world of politics on this side of the Irish Sea. It was a topic that was discussed with Irish comic Neil Delamere on a recent episode of his podcast. Delamere is a regular on BBC NI’s panel comedy show, The Blame Game on which Geoff has been a returning guest and is hosted by Tim McGarry. It also features comedians Colin Murphy and Diona Doherty. “It’s great. Such a large section of the Northern Ireland population watch it so there’s not a topical panel show like it elsewhere in UK that gets so many people watching it.

“It very much reflects the experience of being in Northern Ireland. It’s blunt. People don’t pull their punches. If there’s a joke people go for it. People are a bit less sensitive perhaps. The atmosphere feels like a comedy club. The panel shows in England it can be a bit worthy, a bit hoity-toity.

“The comics on The Blame Game are properly funny. On the times that I’ve put on a gig I’ve found that Belfast audiences like the darker humour. You can push it a bit.”

That doesn’t mean, however, that the comedy writer gets all the local references talked about on show. “They start dumping on Lurgan and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I almost want to Google it on my phone under the table,” he reveals.

“Then there’s the potential pitfalls in the language and terms that you use. I’m not ignorant completely of what’s going on in Northern Ireland — even as a child I was interested in what was going on there. But there is a part of you thinks, ‘Right. I’m that English bloke and there might be some people that I have to win over’.” He’s also full of praise for Belfast’s pub culture. “There’s just something about being a pub in Belfast. Every time I’ve walked into a pub it’s always feels like an event. It feels like a party. Everyone’s talking, everyone’s trying to get to know each other — it really couldn’t be more different in London.

“After the last recording of The Blame Game I really busy and I was really tired and we went with the production team. Then it’s six pints later and I’m eating a dodgy kebab — and I’m thinking: ‘How has this happened again?’ There’s just something about Belfast. It’s good thing I don’t live there, because if pubs were like that in England, I’d be in there every night.

“No matter what night I’ve been there I’ve ended up at the airport with a hangover, so I’ve set a record now and I’ll have to keep it up. There’s nothing better than being hungover at the George Best Airport.”

Geoff Norcott will be performing Basic Bloke at The Limelight 2 on November 24. Tickets go on sale today, Friday, via livenation.co.uk