Get your hidden treasures ready as Antiques Roadshow returns to Northern Ireland

TV presenter Fiona Bruce is urging people in Northern Ireland to bring their family heirlooms or car boot bargains to the Antiques Roadshow when the hit BBC programme returns to Co Down later this year.

The Antiques Roadshow team are preparing to hit the road for the 44th series of the much-loved family favourite, including a stop-off at the Ulster Folk Museum in Holywood to film a number of episodes.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the series will be filmed on a closed set with an invited audience only to ensure the safety of guests, production and the wider public.

Successful applicants will be invited to attend a recording session where they will share their items with an expert who will be able to reveal more about the craftsmanship, history and provenance of each piece — as well as the all-important value.

Brona Moffett, head of experience and enterprise development at National Museums NI said welcoming the Antiques Roadshow to the Ulster Folk Museum, particularly after the challenges of the Covid pandemic, is incredibly exciting.

“National Museums NI and Antique Roadshow have important commonalities in that we both entertain and educate through storytelling, so this will be a fitting opportunity for us to showcase the Ulster Folk Museum to a huge audience,” she added.

“Whilst we haven’t yet opened this year — we really cannot wait to welcome our visitors back and so, making this announcement is all the more meaningful to us.

“We look forward to welcoming the production team and also those local antique enthusiasts lucky enough to have the opportunity to come along too.”

Returning for her 14th year at the helm, Fiona Bruce has acknowledged the team’s success at recording the show under challenging circumstances in 2020 and is encouraging people to apply to be a part of the programme this year.

“We were thrilled that we managed to make a series of the Antiques Roadshow last summer despite all the difficulties of filming during the pandemic. Hopefully things will be easier this summer though life may not yet be back to normal by the time we start filming. Here’s hoping for a summer of great finds!”

The hit BBC series last visited Northern Ireland in July 2019 when it was filmed at Castle Ward.

It’s estimated around 5,000 people attended the Co Down event in the National Trust grounds.

Two years earlier Stormont was the setting as thousands gathered to find out the value of their prized possessions and heirlooms from yesteryear.

Actual filming dates for the Ulster Folk Museum episodes will follow but people can still apply in the meantime at bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow