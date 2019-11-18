Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle's leap of faith as she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Her famous Derry accent is about to hit the big time - and Nadine Coyle isn't holding back.

After a pep talk from Hollywood royalty Caitlyn Jenner, the ex-Girls Aloud star leapt 10,000ft in a terrifying skydive for last night's opening episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Before heading Down Under for the ITV show, Nadine (34) joked: "The worst thing that could happen in the jungle is... death."

The mum-of-one is among 10 celebrities to head to the Australian jungle for daring challenges and stomach-churning trials.

As well as transgender multi-millionaire Caitlyn Jenner, Nadine's celebrity camp-mates include Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway, rugby player James Haskell, Dublin comedian Andrew Maxwell and EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa.

Match of the Day presenter and former Arsenal favourite Ian Wright is also making a bid to win.

Radio 1's Adele Roberts, boyband singer Myles Stephenson and radio host Roman Kemp complete the all-star line-up.

ITV favourites Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were reunited in the jungle last night as the hit show returned for its 19th series.

Following widely publicised personal difficulties Ant missed the series last year, with Holly Willoughby standing in to take his place.

But Dec was reunited with his long-time pal and co-host in Australia as I'm A Celebrity returned on Sunday.

Last night's show saw the contestants swimming from a luxury yacht to shore after a quick meet and greet, before battling it out to secure a "power" pairing that would see them enjoying special privileges at camp.

When the pairs were agreed, the nervous celebs faced terrifying challenges, from the show's famous Planks, to skydiving and canoeing - all before they even reached the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity will be back on TV tonight at 9pm.