Glenanne Gang film watched by 213,000

Jon Boutcher will lead an independent police probe into the Glenanne Gang (PA)

A documentary film about the loyalist Glenanne Gang attracted more than 200,000 viewers when it was broadcast on Irish television.

The terror group was linked to more than 100 murders in the 1970s and '80s and with allegations of state collusion.

Several of the members of the gang were serving members of the RUC and security services at the time.

Unquiet Graves, directed by Belfast filmmaker Sean Murray, was broadcast by RTE 1 on Wednesday night.

It included shocking claims by one former RUC officer who said the British military initiated plans for a massacre at a Catholic Primary School in Co Armagh in the 1970s.

John Weir was a self-confessed member of the terror group, and said the attack was intended as a retaliation for the Kingsmill massacre of 1976 in which 10 Protestant workmen were shot dead by the IRA.

Mr Weir claimed the plot came from military intelligence to make the Troubles "spiral out of control" but that it was ultimately a step too far for the UVF's Belfast leadership.

After the film premiered in cinemas last year, it was broadcast on RTE this week. An RTE spokesperson said it attracted an average of 213,000 viewers for this week's television broadcast.

In February this year, a lead investigator into the killings of the Glenanne Gang spoke out to say victims' families had a "legal and moral right" to the truth.

Jon Boutcher, a former Bedfordshire Police chief, made the comments as terms of references for several Troubles probes were agreed.

A Court of Appeal ruling in July 2019 had said that relatives were being denied their legitimate expectation of an independent police team overseeing a probe into the killings.

Mr Boutcher was tasked with identifying the membership of the gang and establishing if a review of the cases as a whole suggests a wider practice of state collusion.