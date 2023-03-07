Gloria Hunniford on being made to wear a balaclava for ITV show

TV presenter Gloria Hunniford has revealed she had to travel to the The Masked Singer set wearing a balaclava to ensure her identity remained a secret.

The Loose Women host was unveiled as Snow Leopard on the popular show last year when she surprised the judges including Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross.

Appearing on Lorraine to promote positive body image ahead of International Women’s Day, the 82-year-old recalled doing the show against the advice of her youngest son who had doubts.

"He said ‘are you sure you want to do this?’,” Gloria explained.

"It’s a huge production but I love a challenge.

"I’ve learned how to say no to some things but not a challenge.

"I don’t think the public understand how much secrecy there is about The Masked Singer.

"The studio is way out in the country somewhere – you had to stop about 15 minutes before you get there.

"In the back seat of the car you are being driven in you have to put on a black sweatshirt that says ‘don’t talk to me’ and then you have to put on a balaclava and so coming from Northern Ireland that was really unique.”

The enthusiastic contestant, who then had to wear a visor and black gloves while making her way inside, also admitted she struggled with the ban on talking to people.

"My inclination coming from Ireland – and yours from Scotland – is that we’ll talk to anybody,” Gloria told Lorraine Kelly.

The entertainer, who sang from the age of seven, said she wept when she was given her mask and has no regrets about doing the show which saw her take to a stage for the first time in over two decades.

"It was one of the best things I’ve ever done,” she said.

"One of the producers said to me afterwards ‘I think you are probably the oldest person to do The Masked Singer in this country’.

"But I heard last week that Dick Van Dyke did it at 97.”

The American actor and entertainer was eliminated after performing as the Gnome during the season nine premiere of the US show following his rendition of When You're Smiling by Frank Sinatra.

Panellist Nicole Scherzinger was left in tears when he revealed his identity last month.

Gloria is enjoying her first year taking part in the award-winning “Body Stories” campaign designed to celebrate body diversity and highlight the importance of representation.

"It’s inclusion really,” she explained.

"From my point of view I’m just glad that my body is still functioning.”

"But I know there are some people who get out of the bath and maybe sort of look in the mirror and think ‘oh my goodness – I’ve got to do that or that’.

"I don’t do that anymore because when I was young – a young teenager – my standard weight was 7st 2lb.

"On the day I gave birth to Caron, my first baby I was 6st 10lb.

"So ‘body issues’ then wasn’t really an issue.”

The broadcaster, who broke down in tears during a TV tribute to her late daughter on what would have been her 60th birthday last year, said the “great campaign” is about more than image.

Former Blue Peter presenter Caron Keating was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997 and died at her mother's house in Sevenoaks, Kent in 2004.

"It’s as much to do with the mind as anything else – It’s how you deal with adversity because we all get things chucked at us in life and it’s your attitude,” Gloria said.

"So I’m all about energy in my body to do the things I want to do whether that’s come and see you on the river, come and sail down the river or whatever or to work.

"And for me I love work. Some people might say I want my retirement and I don’t want to work beyond a certain age, but I do.

"Because I’m still doing the same job as I did in 1969 when I was given a job in broadcasting.”

Lorraine hailed her guest as a “pioneer” and a “trailblazer” in the industry as she confessed she can’t believe what age Ms Hunniford is.

"I don’t like the landmark ones [birthdays], this is the truth, once I get beyond the big ones 50,60,70, 80, I try not to think about it anymore,” Gloria said.

"But there are times of course that you are reminded and the worst times is when you are sitting in a crowded doctors surgery and they go ‘date of birth?’ and you give your date of birth and nobody goes ‘is that right?’.”

The broadcaster who presents `Rip-Off Britain' along with Angela Rippon and Julia Somerville said age can be an advantage when it comes to exposing and rectifying the nation's consumer nightmares.

“We’ve suffered a bit and been around the block a bit,” Gloria said.

"There is a trustability because we are of a certain age.”