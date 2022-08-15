Gloria Hunniford opens up about ‘horrific fall’ that has led to flashbacks and nightmares

Northern Irish TV presenter Gloria Hunniford has spoken about suffering from nightmares as a result of a horrific fall that left her with a broken bone under her eye and a leg injury.

The 80-year-old broadcaster suffered the fall in June after tripping over a rug onto a very hard wooden floor.

Ms Hunniford said it is only when you have a fall that you realise other people have too as they start to share their own stories.

“I took the fall completely on my face,” she told BBC Radio Ulster. “So I didn’t go out of the door for about three weeks, I would scare the neighbours if I had, because unfortunately it was every colour you could think of, black, blue, yellow, whatever.

“And of course you have a very soft shell-like bone that is really to do with your eye socket and unfortunately I did fracture that.

“Until I knew more about it I was very concerned about that, even to the extent that I sleep on my left hand side and I was afraid that if I rolled over on my eye that I might break the bone further.”

Now, walking down the street she suffers from a “lack of confidence” and looks for broken pave stones or uneven surfaces.

“I can’t forget the smack on my face as I took the clean weight of the fall on my face and I still feel that, you know, if I’m going downstairs or upstairs, so it does upset your whole balance.

“And definitely in my case it knocks your confidence a bit in just moving around.” Ms Hunniford added.

The TV and radio presenter is slow getting around and “skinned her leg” from knee to ankle meaning it has to “grow new skin” which takes some time.

The experience has upset her balance and freedom of movement, as she explained that being unfamiliar with one of her children’s homes led to the fall.

Ms Hunniford said a make-up artist found “fantastic make-up that covers the whole shebang” which allowed her to get back to work - “that was one thing that was marvellous.”

It instilled confidence again and getting back to normal life has helped her move on, she said – advising others to do the same if they’ve had a fall and are able to do so.