Gogglebox star from Northern Ireland reveals earnings from show has helped her pay off mortgage

Mary Killen from Gogglebox with her husband Giles in their trademark armchairs

Gogglebox stars Giles Wood and Mary Killen have revealed that their earnings from the Channel 4 series have helped them pay off their mortgage.

Mary Killen, from Larne, has made regular appearances with her husband on the show since joining in 2015. The pair quickly became fan favourites for their deadpan commentary and comical bickering.

In an interview on BBC Radio Scotland’s The Afternoon Show, the pair shared some insight into the positive aspects of appearing on the programme, namely the financial benefits.

Wood, who is an artist, said: “I think we were able to pay off the mortgage.”

He went on to note that the pair “kept quiet, very quiet” about their earnings, explaining: “I leave all the paperwork to Mary because she’s more interested in the details of life.

“I take a broad brush approach to life.”

Wood added that he’s still surprised that he and wife Mary get approached by fans despite being on the series for eight years.

He reflected: “I live such a quiet life that I’m constantly surprised that people recognise me.

“It’s the same thing as when you used to go into a garage and see yourself on closed-circuit television. It’s a constant fascination to watch yourself on television.”

Killen, who is an author and columnist for The Spectator, previously discussed their decision to not join social media like their Gogglebox co-stars.

The Northern Ireland native appeared on the same radio show earlier this month and explained that being absent from the online sphere has meant they’ve avoided becoming victims of trolling like so many other notably faces.

She said: “The thing is, it hasn’t really affected us that much because we’re not on social media, so we can’t get trolled or whatever.

“But the thing is, when I go out, which I do much more than Giles, people usually come up beaming saying, ‘Are you Mary off Gogglebox? Your husband makes us laugh.’ They’re always very pleasant.”