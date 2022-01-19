Going on Love Island ruined my dating life, jokes Co Down reality show hunk MacNabb

GAA footballer now appearing on Dancing with Stars after exiting villa a single man

Co Down Love Island hunk Matthew MacNabb has admitted his romantic life has been a bit “tougher” and “different” since he starred on the dating show last summer.

The 26-year-old, from Downpatrick, became a fan favourite in Casa Amor but left the villa as a single man and is now appearing on RTE’s Dancing with the Stars.

“Dating life for me is just a weird mix of whatever happens, happens,” he told Goss.ie.

“I just go with the flow and see how things go. It’s a little bit tougher to date girls online and stuff now.”

Before appearing on Love Island, he found it easy to get dates through apps, but he believes that his public profile has made things tougher.

“Over Instagram DMs [direct messages], you have to be a lot more careful. You don’t know who could be trying to trick you, so it’s a bit different now,” he said.

MacNabb stressed he did not care if a potential girlfriend was famous or normal person.

“I’m up for anything to be honest. We’ll see what happens,” he added.

Viewers in Northern Ireland and beyond took a shine to him after he bluntly ended things with Kaz Kamwi in Casa Amor, telling her dryly, “We’re done”, after she revealed she still had feelings for fellow contestant Tyler Cruickshank.

While the Northern Ireland heart-throb lasted a little over a fortnight on the show, he did not stay off our screens for long, making his debut in the Republic’s Dancing With the Stars on Sunday.

The marketing consultant was forced to miss the first week of the contest after testing positive for Covid-19 and having to isolate. Laura Nolan, his professional dancing partner, also contracted the virus over Christmas.

MacNabb, who plays Gaelic football for Russell Gaelic Union Downpatrick, had to overcome another bump in the road before doning his sequinned shirt after he was forced to attend hospital before the new year with a bad infection.

He and his Dublin dance partner tried to make up for it over the weekend with what MacNabb dubbed his “Fifty Shades of Grey” audition.

However, judges Loraine Barry, Brian Redmond and Arthur Gourounlian only awarded the pair a score of 13 for their Viennese waltz, performed to Dangerously by Charlie Puth, leaving them bottom of the leader board.

Week three will see eliminations begin, with the third episode airing on RTE One this Sunday at 6.30pm.

MacNabb told RSVP Live: “I feel like I did pretty good out there, so I thought it [the scoring] was a bit harsh. My height can be a big advantage as well as being a big limiter.

“I think it can be a big advantage if I get really well drilled in the sense that it looks a lot more grand, but it takes a lot more work to get to that point than a person with average height.”

He added on Instagram: “The 50 Shades of Grey audition was decent to be honest.

“Next week we’re going to work hard to make sure that score is higher. Thank you so much for voting, beautiful people. Really appreciate you all and thankful for this experience.”

MacNabb previously said he wanted to join the show because “it seemed like a great challenge to start off the new year”.