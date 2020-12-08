Going strong: Belfast's Strand cinema celebrates its 85th birthday

Northern Ireland's oldest cinema building celebrated its 85th birthday yesterday. The Strand in east Belfast was opened by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Sir Crawford McCullagh, on December 7, 1935. Since then, three or four generations of the same families have been through its doors. This week sees the launch of 'Strand Stories', a project supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to record and promote the landmark's heritage.

The Strand is the only survivor from that golden age of cinema when Belfast alone boasted over 40 picture palaces.

Architect John McBride Neill's design was heavily influenced by the Strand's proximity to Harland & Wolff. The exterior of the building is shaped like the bow of a ship, and the nautical theme continues inside with curved walls, porthole windows and light fittings.

Strand Arts Centre chief executive Mimi Turtle said: "The Strand has adapted to community needs over the decades and has enjoyed spells both as a cinema and a variety theatre.

"No longer a commercial cinema, the Strand Arts Centre charity took over the tenancy of the building in 2013 with the support of key stakeholders including our principal funder, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland. The ambition was to meet an evidenced need for more arts provision in the area. Since then, Strand Arts Centre has demonstrated an overwhelming appetite for more live entertainment."

