Gorgeously normal: Marianne is the ultimate lockdown style icon

With her effortlessly tousled hair and comfortable but chic wardrobe, the Normal People star is everything we need right now, writes Meadhbh McGrath

In an alternate universe, we would be spending this week gushing over the gowns at the Cannes Film Festival, following Gal Gadot's press tour wardrobe for the new Wonder Woman film and still coming down from the high of the Met Gala. Yet with red-carpet events cancelled and everyone shut inside, the fantasy worlds of haute couture and celebrity style have gone very quiet.