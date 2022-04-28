Graham Linehan: Team behind Father Ted trying to ‘disassociate’ writer from programme

Writer claims he's been "beaten and bullied for years" due to his stance on transgender issues

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has said the production firm behind the hit TV series is trying to disassociate him from the show.

In an interview with Dan Wooton on GB News, Mr Linehan said TV firm Hat Trick Productions is attempting to stop his involvement in a musical version of Father Ted.

Mr Linehan said: “It's been my baby for about seven or eight years and I'm being told by Hat Trick and Sonia Friedman Productions that I'm somehow in the wrong and it's just outrageous, it's absolutely outrageous.”

He previously alleged Hat Trick offered him more than £200,000 to walk away from the production.

The 54-year-old claims he's been "beaten and bullied for years" due to his stance on transgender issues. In March, the writer confirmed the break-up of his 16-year marriage to Helen Serafinowicz.

He has previously been banned from Twitter after he was repeatedly accused of harassment and reported to the police on several occasions. Last month, he gave an interview to the BBC’s Nolan radio programme claiming he had been “cancelled” for his views.

In the interview on GB News he said the source of woke ideology is in the USA.

Mr Linehan said: “It is a completely metropolitan elite thing. All of these people are terrified of America, because America is where this ideology is coming from.

“I think it's a form of American cultural imperialism and [those working in television] want careers over there so they're all just kind of pussyfooting around this ridiculous ideology that no one outside, no one in the real world believes.”

He said that the trans debate is littered with phrases that mean nothing to ordinary people.

He said: “This is a completely confusing, incoherent ideology that we're all supposed to go along with that needs eternal training from the likes of Stonewall which is getting bundles of cash from the confusion that they're supposedly solving.

“I just find it extraordinary that I'm in the position where I'm fighting nearly the entire left on this, you know, who I thought were progressive.”

He also backed author JK Rowling, who has also been criticised by trans activists saying: “If you ask people to say what she said that was wrong in her beautiful, compassionate essay about why single sex spaces are important to women like her who's a survivor of domestic abuse, they don't have an answer.

“She didn't say anything offensive, her piece was completely compassionate but you have this strange kind of whispering campaign where rumours are reported as facts and everything is a dog whistle.

“So you really can't say anything, they've given women no room in which they can manoeuvre and argue for their rights.”

Earlier this year, the Harry Potter author complained to police after campaigners posted a photo of her Edinburgh home on Twitter. Police Scotland later confirmed that no criminality was established.

Mr Linehan said he was banned from Twitter without explanation but hopes that Elon Musk may solve the issue of woke-ism after his takeover of the social network but said there was a systemic problem to be tackled.

Mr Musk, world's richest person, has struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44bn (£35bn) and said he wants to make Twitter a bastion of free speech.

He told GB News: “It's kind of like a system-wide problem we have at the moment. I think that Elon Musk, he may well solve the problem of Twitter but there's also things like Wikipedia which has very heavily biased moderators.”

“My solicitor tried to change an edit from anti-trans to pro-feminist and it was changed back within 15 minutes.

“So these kinds of little things are happening all over the place. I had a shop, I had a t-shirt of a cartoon of myself with the words ‘reality is real’ on it.

“And we very carefully went through it to make sure that we weren't selling anything that could be seen as transphobic.

“The only thing we thought could get us into trouble was a joke about men cheating and women's sports, so we deliberately left it out.

“It was up for a day and then it was taken out because it was mass-reported.”

Hat Trick Productions and Sonia Friedman Productions have been contacted in relation to this story.