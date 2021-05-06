Graham Norton paid £3m for hosting chat show in 2019

Graham Norton was paid more than £3m for presenting his popular BBC chat show in 2019, according to newly filed accounts.

That sum Norton received from production company, So Television Ltd was in addition to the £725,000 that the BBC paid him in 2019/20 for presenting his BBC Radio 2 show.

The combined £3.96m puts the Corkman in a pay league of his own among Irish broadcasters.

The amount is higher than the combined €3.21m pay that the top 10 earners at RTÉ received in 2019. Norton’s pay for So Television represents good value for the ITV-owned company because it became even more reliant in 2019 on Norton’s prime-time show to generate its revenues.

The company earns the bulk of its income from the Graham Norton Show broadcast on BBC and countries around the world.

The directors’ report states that the Graham Norton Show “continued to perform very well in sales and ratings, both in the UK and internationally”.

The directors of So Television state in the accounts that sales decreased from its other shows, which include Blind Date and Chuckletime. Last December, Norton left BBC Radio 2 after 10 years and now presents Saturday and Sunday morning shows on Virgin Radio UK.

In an interview earlier this year, Norton hit out at the publication of the BBC top earners list.

He said: “The list is rubbish. It doesn’t mean anything. It doesn’t tell you what people are earning because of how people are paid, which is why so many radio people are on that list.”

In a previous interview, Norton said: “You cannot justify my wages, so I don’t try. Am I still cashing the cheques? Yes, because somehow the market forces have decreed this is my value.”

The 58-year-old has shown over the past number of years that his talents extend well beyond entertaining millions of TV viewers every week with the publication of three best selling novels: his debut Holding in 2016, A Keeper and Home Stretch published last year.

An appearance on Norton’s show is regarded as essential for Hollywood A-listers and pop singers promoting their latest work in the UK and Europe. Born in Dublin and raised in Bandon, Co Cork, Norton shot to fame in 1996 for his part of Father Noel Furlong in Father Ted.