Great British Bake Off 2022: Northern Ireland masters student to compete in new series

A masters student from Northern Ireland is one of twelve contestants set to take part in the upcoming Great British Bake Off competition on Channel 4.

The 23-year-old from Co Antrim, known in the show as Rebs, will be going all out to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith when the show returns on September 13.

On her profile by the programme makers, Rebs is described as having spent her childhood in the countryside in Northern Ireland and “loves everything to do with Irish culture” including the ability to play the tin whistle and Irish dance.

"Her earliest baking memory is of being a child, aged only three years old, helping her mum in the kitchen, and of eating her granny’s renowned lemon meringue pies,” Channel 4 added.

"More recently, she returned to baking as a way to unwind from the stress of a busy life in the tech world. Flavour is paramount for her, and she has more recently started to play around with Middle Eastern ingredients – in a nod to her boyfriend, Jack’s Turkish family heritage.”

Returning alongside the judges to the show’s famous baking tent will be Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding.

The fan-favourite baking show will return in the same week as the launch of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday September 17, marking a bumper week of TV.

Rebs is far from the first Northern Irish contestant to take part on the show.

In 2016 Andrew Smyth was a finalist in the BBC edition of the show and has gone on to even greater success with his own Netflix show.

Dromore woman Imelda McCarron took part in 2018 but had less success, becoming the first to leave that year.

In 2020’s series, 32-year-old Portadown man Mark Lutton made it to week six before he was eliminated from the competition.

Last year, amateur baker and chief engineer Giuseppe Dell’Anno from Bristol was the first Italian to take home the top prize.

He saw off competition from Crystelle Pereira and Chigs Parmar in the final episode to win the 12th series of the Channel 4 baking contest.

Both Dame Prue and fellow judge Hollywood said the final was the closest yet – each contestant having received two coveted “Hollywood handshakes” and two star baker awards during the series.

The final showstopper challenge of 2021 tasked the finalists with creating a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party display using both sweet and savoury treats, and showcasing a minimum of four baking disciplines.