Great British Bake Off: Ballymena baker Rebs exits show in rare double elimination

Ballymena baker Rebecca Lightbody has been eliminated from The Great British Bake Off (GBBO) in a rare double eviction from the tent.

It was too hot in the kitchen for the 23-year-old Masters student who was sent home after Mexican Week.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood decided it was the end of the road for both Rebs and James (25).

"Bake Off has been a fabulous experience, it’s just I didn’t want it to be cut this short,” she said.

“I am gutted for James as well, he is such a fabulous person.”

James added: "Well I think I went wrong across the board!"

Evaluating the performance of the contestants after Week 4, Prue said: "Poor Rebs, but her flavours were just too strong, and too many of them.

"I am always sad to see bakers go, but particularly James.

“He had a rotten week and his Showstopper was a real disappointment."

Paul Hollywood acknowledged “it’s hard in this tent” as he pointed out next week marks the halfway point.

Ms Lightbody caused a stir in last week’s serving of the popular culinary show, which was pre-recorded over the summer.

She, along with fellow contestant Abdul, received a free pass to stay in the series after taking ill causing them to miss bread week.

It meant no one was sent home as the judges felt it would be unfair.

At the beginning of the previous episode presenter Matt Lucas announced: "Both Rebs and Abdul are a bit under the weather this week, but with your permission, we thought we’d send them both straight through to the final."

Noel Fielding was quick to interject: "Only joking, they’re going to miss a week and hopefully they’ll be back next week.”