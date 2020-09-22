Great British Bake Off: Food for thought as Armagh man Mark serves up Turkish delight

Armagh man impresses the demanding judges as 'Bake Off in a bubble' gets under way

An amateur baker from Northern Ireland has survived the first week of this year's series of The Great British Bake Off.

Portadown man Mark Lutton (32) is among the 12 contestants competing for the title of Britain's best amateur baker, one fewer than the baker's dozen who competed last year.

The eleventh series returned to Channel 4 slightly later than scheduled on Tuesday night to make room for Boris Johnson's televised coronavirus address.

Now based in Liverpool, Mark fell in love with baking through an Edinburgh pie shop he visited daily while at university.

His cuisine is influenced by Northern Ireland and the flavours of Africa and Asia, where he travels regularly for his work as a project manager for public health research programmes.

Mark and his fellow bakers were selected by April, but Covid-19 restrictions meant the filming schedule had to be rewritten, with the series reaching screens a month later than usual.

The show is normally filmed over three months, largely at weekends. However, this year the producers asked the contestants to take six weeks off work and stay in a secure filming location, Down Hall Hotel in Essex.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith returned as judges with comedian Matt Lucas replacing Sandi Toksvig as co-host alongside Noel Fielding.

Making his TV debut, Mark passed the signature challenge with his Turkish Bazaar Inspired Battenberg while his miniature upside-down pineapple cake was ranked highly in the technical.

His showstopper, a 3D spiced ginger cake bust of his celebrity hero Charles Darwin, was branded "lovely" by Leith and "well-baked" by Hollywood, taking him through to Biscuit Week.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of Tuesday night's screening, Mark said he had previously applied for the show once before.

"It's a fairly rigorous audition process. They really want to make sure that you know your stuff about baking and that you're one of the best amateur bakers in the country really."

Mark said among the main challenges faced by producers when trying to film the show during lockdown was defeating the nationwide flour shortage.

"It was a really difficult time but a unique experience definitely and a memorable one as well.

"Both Matt and Noel were fantastic and brilliant at lightening the mood when things got tough.

"They were incredibly supportive both inside and outside the tent and a massive highlight of my experience.

"I really appreciate all the support and messages from everyone across Northern Ireland. It has been really amazing to receive all of those and it's definitely spurring me on," Mark added.

"I'm really excited to see the show going out but there's definitely a level of nerves there too."

Previous Northern Ireland contestants have had mixed fortunes on the programme.

Holywood man Andrew Smyth came second in 2016 while engineer Iain Watters memorably lost his cool after his Baked Alaska melted, causing him to throw it in the bin in a rage.

Dromore woman Imelda McCarron was the first contestant to leave in 2018.