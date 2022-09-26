Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith bringing first ever live tour to Belfast

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith is to embark on her first ever live tour ‘Nothing in Moderation’ in 2023.

She will be travelling all across the UK and Ireland for her 34-date tour, including one in Belfast on Friday, March 10.

During the show, Prue will share a myriad of fascinating anecdotes about her life: taking audiences through the ups and downs of being a successful restaurateur, novelist, businesswoman and Great British Bake Off judge; feeding the rich and famous, cooking for Royalty and even poisoning her clients - all told for the very first time.

In the second half, she will be joined on stage by Clive Tulloh, who will put questions to Prue from the audience, that they’ve always wanted to ask, making the show a unique night to remember.

Prue tweeted on Monday: “I’ve never done a stage show before and at 82 I’m probably nuts to try it, but it’s huge fun, makes the audience laugh and lets me rant away about the restaurant trade, publishers, TV and writing, and sing the praises of food, love and life.”

Before Bake Off, Prue enjoyed great success in her career as a restaurateur, chef, writer and journalist. In the 1960s and 70s, she ran her own catering business and then set up Leith's Food and Wine – which trains professional cooks and amateur chefs.

Prue has written multiple cookery books and many features about food for publications including The Guardian.

Tickers for Nothing in Moderation’ goes on sale on Thursday (September 29) at 10am from waterfront.co.uk and ticketmaster.ie websites.