Great British Bake Off Portadown star Mark Lutton helps create Channel 4 ratings history

Audience: Mark Lutton is still in the mix to win Great British Bake Off

A Northern Ireland man has played his part in a small slice of history for Channel 4.

Ratings for the launch episode of the latest series of The Great British Bake Off, featuring Portadown's Mark Lutton, were the biggest for any programme - excluding films - to be shown on the channel since 1985.

According to the broadcaster, consolidated viewing figures for the series 11 debut were 10.8m.

It was also the biggest overnight launch audience for the series since its move from the BBC, with overnight ratings averaging 6.9m viewers. The TV premiere of the film Four Weddings And A Funeral on Channel 4 in 1995 attracted a higher audience of 12.4m.

The biggest-ever audience in Channel 4's history remains 13.9m, which was for the mini-series A Woman Of Substance in 1985.

The first episode of the new Bake Off series saw comic Matt Lucas make his debut on the programme as he replaced previous co-host Sandi Toksvig.

The episode, which started later than originally scheduled to avoid a clash with an address to the nation about coronavirus from the Prime Minister, opened with a skit which featured Lucas impersonating Boris Johnson. The Little Britain star (46) appeared wearing a blonde wig and stood at a lectern featuring the slogan: "Stay Alert, Bake Cake, Save Loaves."

Last week Loriea (27), a diagnostic radiographer from Durham, became the first amateur baker to be axed from the competition.

On Tuesday Mak (50), an accountant from Greater Manchester, was also eliminated after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

But fans of the show could not believe eccentric music teacher Rowan had escaped leaving the tent by the skin of his teeth.

As he exited, Mak said: "I just felt it in my bones it was me. I know I gave it everything. It was a privilege to be here."

For Mark, though, the competition continues.

He ended up placing second in the technical, losing out on the top spot to Dave.

Now based in Liverpool, the 32-year-old fell in love with baking through an Edinburgh pie shop he visited daily while at university.

Production of the 11th series was initially delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but filming finished near the end of August.

The bakers, presenters and others working on the programme formed a "bubble" in Down Hall Hotel near Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire throughout the duration of filming, after being tested for the virus and self-isolating for a period of time.