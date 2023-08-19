Guinness’s greatest TV moments: Martians, surfers and mad dancing, plus the advert they never screened

The mid-1970s, Guinness put out a television advert that was simplicity itself. All it showed was a pint of stout being downed as a black ball rolled gently along a snooker table towards one of the pockets, while a voiceover intoned: “There’s a certain pleasure… in slowly sinking the black.”

Of course, the irony here is that Guinness isn’t black at all. It’s actually a very dark red. But that didn’t bother the judges at the advertising industry’s most prestigious competition in Cannes, who gave the 30-second promotion their top prize, the Grand Prix de Television, even though the ad never once mentioned its product by name.

It was, perhaps, the moment when Guinness commercials got their first touch of cleverness. Up until then, their TV adverts had been pretty much like those of other beers. Ever since ITV’s first night in September 1955, they’d been parading a menagerie of sealions, toucans, kangaroos and dancing ostriches on our screens and telling viewers ‘Guinness is Good for You’ — a slogan whose use-by date had long since elapsed.

The Guinness surfing and stallions ad

The clever new stuff was jokey at first, with Peter Cook and Dudley Moore larking about and a young Bill Nighy doing a turn with a talking toucan. But then came the ‘Pure Genius’ campaign in 1985, arty visuals ousted the gags, and in an inspired move, Guinness brought actor Rutger Hauer on board. Hauer’s other-worldliness had grabbed the public’s attention a few years earlier in the sci-fi hit, Blade Runner, and if anyone could give Guinness an air of quirkiness, he could.

The first of Hauer’s ads in 1987 saw him ruminating about life on Mars, and like the snooker commercial of 10 years previously, the word ‘Guinness’ was never mentioned. Then he did a bizarre 10-second slot in which the only words said were: “It’s not easy being a dolphin.” In a reunion with Blade Runner director Ridley Scott, paintings by Dutch masters like Rembrandt and Van Gogh were recreated using actors, with Hauer, hidden in the still life set-ups, making a sudden move to shatter the effect.

Rutger Hauer featured in Guinness ads

After his last ad for Guinness, made with Chariots of Fire director Hugh Hudson in 1994, the brand’s TV identity took a dramatic change of course. An Irish television commercial featuring the manic dancing and wide-eyed stares of Dublin actor Joe McKinney as he waited for his pint of Guinness to settle not only became a viewers’ favourite when it was re-broadcast in the UK, but also propelled the accompanying song, Pérez Prado’s Guaglione, to No2 in the charts.

There was yet another change of direction in 1997, when Guinness went searching for a new slogan but insisted they didn’t want any proposals dwelling on the length of time it took to serve one of their pints. One ad agency took that restriction as a challenge, however, and suggested a story about an Italian swimming race, which made a virtue of the fact that “it takes 119.5 seconds to pour the perfect pint”. The agency got the gig, and their slogan, ‘Good Things Come to Those who Wait’, was born.

That line also featured in a 1999 commercial that is considered to be the pinnacle of Guinness screen advertising. Filmed in black and white and memorably blending images of crashing seas with galloping stallions, it depicts a Polynesian surfer conquering an enormous wave to the pulsating beat of Leftfield’s Phat Planet.

An electric light sign advertising Guinness at Piccadilly Circus, London in 1931. Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty

For the portentous voiceover, the ad’s creative director Walter Campbell instructed the actor to “channel a little of how Seamus Heaney would read his own poetry, like telling an old friend a story”.

The finished commercial won a whole heap of awards, and Campbell later said he’d been told it led to an extra Olympic swimming pool’s worth of stout being sold every month.

However, it wasn’t the first time that Guinness had turned to surfing to encourage people to drink their beer. Nearly 20 years earlier, they’d put together a montage of Californian beach scenes and surfing exploits and commissioned a stirring soundtrack from composer Bill Whelan to go with it.

The ad made such an impression that when Christy Moore penned his famous drinking song Delirium Tremens in 1985, he couldn’t resist adding the lines: “As I sat looking up at the Guinness ad I could never figure out, how yer man stayed up on the surfboard after 14 pints of stout.”

Whelan’s music, meanwhile, was somewhat overshadowed a decade later, when he was tasked with composing an item to fill the interval at the Eurovision Song Contest — and came up with Riverdance.

But among all the award-winners and mould-breakers sits one ad that Guinness would probably like to forget. It was a mini-drama played out to Tammy Wynette’s Stand By Your Man, and depicted a messy slob whose live-in partner was forever cleaning up behind him, with the payoff being the fact that both partners were men. However, the ad was made in 1995, almost 20 years before same-sex marriage was legalised in Britain and Ireland, and 25 years before the law changed here.

After an outcry, the ad was pulled before it ever hit the screen — and is probably the one occasion when a Guinness ad was just too far ahead of its time.

Read more 13 things you should know before you crack the seal on a bottle of tequila

40 BREWS TO SAMPLE

HILDEN’S FROTHY FESTIVAL

Established in the courtyard stables of a Georgian house on the outskirts of Lisburn, Hilden is the oldest independent brewery still making beer in Ireland. It was founded in 1981 by Seamus Scullion, and three years later he ran the first Hilden Music and Beer Festival. Next weekend, the brewery will be hosting the festival for the 37th time, when more than 40 beers and ciders will be available to taste. With music from around 30 acts, the event runs from 4pm to midnight on Friday, August 25, and from noon to midnight on the following Saturday and Sunday. Tickets from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Hilden Brewery

BOTTLE OF THE WEEK

BY PATRICIA MAGINN

KELLY’S PATCH MERLOT

Kelly's Patch Merlot

The mother of Ned Kelly, Australia’s most notorious bushranger, was a Co Antrim woman, Ellen Quinn, who arrived in Melbourne in 1841 and set up home on the spot where this wine is now made. Much of Merlot’s popularity comes from its juicy flavours and mellow mouthfeel, and this affordable, enjoyable example has intense aromas of plum and cherries with a sweet fruit palate and soft rounded finish, making it a great partner for tapas and rich pasta dishes.

RRP £8.49, available from a wide range of independent wine merchants.