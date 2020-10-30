Halloween is cancelled but TV cook Suzie Lee Arbuthnot has perfect treat for lockdown

Eat, drink and be scary: Suzie getting ready for Halloween in her kitchen at home with her children Zander (5) and Odie (2)

For families across Northern Ireland, Halloween 2020 will look a little less spooky.

Gone are the usual rituals such as bobbing for apples or trick or treating from door to door and instead families here have been advised by health officials to still have fun but without raising the risk of contracting or spreading Covid-19.

With the recent surge in cases in Northern Ireland leading to the cancellation of all public celebrations, including firework displays and Halloween-themed nights in bars and clubs, families are coming up with alternative ways to celebrate this special time of year while also remaining inside their homes.

Among them is Lisburn accountant and mother-of-two Suzie Lee Arbuthnot, who won the BBC's Best Home Cook show earlier this year.

"For the past few years we have brought our kids - five-year-old Zander and Odelia (2) - to a friend's house where all the neighbours went trick or treating," Suzie said.

"Our eldest really loved it for a bit of fun and light heartedness - there's always a real community feel to it too.

"Obviously like many families we would love to be having that same experience this year but unfortunately Halloween is going to look very different."

One thing is for certain - Suzie will still be whipping up some spooktacular Halloween-inspired fun and healthy food and she wants Belfast Telegraph readers to also don their aprons, pick up their spatulas and get busy in the kitchen this weekend.

Suzie, whose Hong Kong-born parents moved to Northern Ireland in 1980, says food has always played a big part in her family's Halloween celebrations.

Her dad Peter and late mum Celia, who passed away 20 years ago, opened a Chinese takeaway in Lisburn, where Suzie helped out through much of her youth.

"At Halloween we would have had all of our cousins round for the usual treats like toffee apples as mum always tried to make it as much fun as possible," Suzie said. "She would have made stir-frys using pumpkins or whatever else was in season at the time.

"There were a lot of apple tarts too which always remind me of those fun times."

This should have been the year of Suzie's dreams with book deals, trips to London to appear on TV shows and at cookery demonstrations alongside personal appearances with food fans right across Northern Ireland.

But then came coronavirus and while not all of the 36-year-old's plans have come to pass just yet, one project did take off - her very own series, Suzie Lee's Home Cook Heroes, which was screened on BBC One Northern Ireland in August.

During lockdown Suzie also did online 'cook-alongs' on social media with famous NI faces, from Carl Frampton and Holly Hamilton, to Pete Snodden and Jacob Stockdale.

"There has certainly been a lot more family time over recent months as I've had to hit the reset button and live a much slower pace of life rather than having a hundred things to do," she said.

"It's also been nice to meet people out and about in Belfast or Lisburn who have been using my recipes.

"That's always the biggest compliment as all I've wanted to do is spread the love of cooking.

"Also seeing pictures of people who have tried my dishes and passed them on to people around the world has been really lovely and kept my spirits up during this strange time."

How to make monster apples

Suzie making Monster Apples

Ingredients:

Mouth: 1 apple - could be any colour/variety

4 tsp of peanut butter

Teeth: 1 tbsp of porridge oats

Tongue: 2 red grapes or strawberries cut thinly lengthways

Eyes: 1 small banana - cut into approx. 5mm thick rounds

4 blueberries - cut in half (around the middle)

8 toothpicks

1 wedge of lemon (stops the apple going brown)

Method:

1. Cut the apple into four wedges (remove the core and seeds by making diagonal cuts to the centre of the white apple flesh).

2. Then cut the middles out of each quarter (skin side) to create a mouth - then this exposes the white flesh - diagonal cuts lengthways.

3. Then place flakes of porridge oats as teeth in the peanut butter covered mouth

4. Place two toothpicks at angles so they are like antlers.

5. Hold half of the blueberry rounds on top of banana round (this is an eye). Then carefully pierce the banana and then partly pierce the blueberry (make sure it doesn't go right through, otherwise the eye will fall down! Or, you can place a blueberry on the toothpick and then place the banana/blueberry eye on top and it will not slide down the toothpick then).

6. You can use a slice of grape or strawberry as a tongue and place in the mouth to add extra effect. If you are making these in advance, rub the white flesh of the apple with a lemon wedge to stop it discolouring.