Harry & Meghan Netflix episode 2 review: ‘Hunter versus the prey’

The British media and how the Royal family welcomed Meghan are the major themes in the second programme

The Royal family are likely to sigh with relief that the main theme of the second episode of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ Netflix series Harry & Meghan is the British media – although they don’t get away completely unscathed.

The pre-credits opens in New York last autumn with the couple and their driver discussing paparazzi tailing their vehicle. The pair hold hands as they make their journey through the Big Apple. Then, in a cut-away shot, Prince Harry starts discussing the impact of tabloid journalism on his late mother, Princess Diana. But he stresses the harassment has shifted online: “To see another woman in my life go through this feeding frenzy – that’s hard.”

Reflecting on when the news of when their relationship broke, Meghan explains they initially “both felt tremendous relief”. Viewers also hear from her mum, Doria Ragland, who insists: “The last four years has been challenging. I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure. My experience as her mom.”

Against footage and images of the initial news reports of when the courtship became public, Meghan explains: “People were just overjoyed… but that very quickly changed,” she adds, revealing she had paparazzi snap her coming out of a flower shop – an encounter that sees the star politely speak to the photographers – something that prompted a warning from Harry.

Viewers also learn that photographers paid neighbours to put a livestream camera in their yard in a bid to film her. “Suddenly my life was just more insular,” she says. Later in episode she recounts how she had six photographers in cars surrounding her in Toronto.

“I would say to the police, ‘if any other woman in Toronto right now told you that I have six grown man who are sleeping in cars around my house and following me everywhere I go’, wouldn’t you say that’s stalking?

"And they said, ‘yes but there’s really nothing we can do because of who you are dating.’ So I’m just expected to live like this?… But then I got a death threat and things changed and I got security.”

Remarking on the long-distance beginning of their love story, Harry explains: “Dating became a combination of car chases, anti-surveillance driving and disguises”.

The other element the couple claims formed part of their interactions with the press was the fact Meghan was of mixed race. Something which she says she had never really focussed on before until she came to the UK, due to the press scrutiny.

The couple then highlight the Mail Online’s headline: ‘Harry’s girl (almost) straight outta Compton’, Meghan says it was not only factually inaccurate, “but also, ‘why do you have to make a dig at Compton?’”

The Palace reaction, claim the couple, was to maintain a ‘no comment’ stance, Harry continues: “But what people need to understand is that as far as a lot of the family was concerned, everything she [Meghan] was being put through, they’d been put through as well. It was almost a rite of passage.

"The difference here is the race element.”

Documentary contributors and experts then suggest a link between Meghan’s treatment by the press to the 2016 Brexit vote which the episode asserts was connected to anti-immigration sentiment.

Elsewhere, the episode also suggests the Royal family appeared aloof, almost remote to the Californian actress. Meghan recalls her first ever meeting with the Prince and Princess of Wales – then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – and she recalls: “Even when I met Will and Kate for the first time, they came over for dinner and I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger – I’ve always been a hugger. I guess I didn’t realise that can be jarring for a lot of Brits.

"I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality carried on the outside, carried through on the inside… And that was surprising to me.”

"I can remember my family first meeting her and being quite impressed. Some didn’t know what to do with themselves,” Harry chuckles. “But the fact that I was dating an American actress clouded their judgement, ‘Oh he’s dating an American actress, this won’t last.”

At the start of episode two, Harry warned it was a “hunter versus prey” situation, and closing the episode, Meghan insists: “The press were out to destroy me”.