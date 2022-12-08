Harry & Meghan Netflix episode 3 review: Preparing for a royal wedding

The third episode in this instalment recounts the days leading up to their May wedding and fraught family relationships

Episode three begins with an engagement and ends almost with a wedding. Straight away, Meghan describes the couple’s engagement photographs and interview as an ‘orchestrated reality show,’ something rehearsed.

“We weren’t allowed to tell our story,” she says.

“We’ve never been allowed to tell our story,” agrees Harry.

There’s an uncomfortable moment when Harry explains the definition of a royal correspondent.

His family is historically tied in an unwritten contract with the press. He and brother William were born into a contractual relationship with the British media.

‘We pay, you pose’ is how one interviewee puts it.

Thrown into walkabouts (she didn’t know what they were) and public life, Meghan grapples with royal protocols – no, there wasn’t a class wherein she learned how to curtsy, or which hat was most appropriate – and learns the National Anthem via Google.

Was she taught to wave? No, but, ‘I guess you don’t want to wave like an American,’ she laughs.

‘Everything is just… smaller.’

Meghan also explained her muted palette style choices – camel, beige, white – decided on so she could blend in. There was no version of her not trying to do everything within her power to fit in with the institution.

Much of the third episode documents the complicated and often unsettling history of the British Empire and potential re-imagining of the Commonwealth. For many, Meghan represented something positive.

“Sometimes you’re part of the problem rather than part of the solution,” says Harry, describing his huge level of unconscious bias.

He describes his shame after that 2005 Nazi outfit, ‘one of the biggest mistakes of my life’.

Later, he says a decade of being in the army – his second family – gave him lived experiences that other family members would never have.

As the world geared up to the wedding, attention turns to Meghan’s family.

Her mum Doria explains she frequently felt unsafe; a friend, Susan Williger, details media vising her parents’ home.

Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, quickly become a headline maker, though it’s her daughter, Ashleigh, that the Duchess describes as a little sister. The connection between niece and aunt is clearly felt on both sides.

That was to change when it was recommended that Ashleigh not attend the May wedding, something she describes as ‘painful.’

Meghan’s father, Thomas, also becomes front page news. She recounts a phone call where she offers to remove him from his home should the press arrive, following news that a story will break about him staging pictures.

She remembers feeling ‘cagey,’ later finding out that Thomas wouldn’t attend the wedding through a tabloid.

News of a heart attack followed, then unusual text messages which suggested his phone had been compromised.

“The world is watching this drama play out,” she says.

“She had a father before this and now she doesn’t,” says Harry. “I shouldered that.”

The episode ends one day before their wedding, not so much on a cliff-hanger but a query as to what revelations will await us in coming programmes.