Hastings Hotels lifts lid on inner-workings of luxury Northern Ireland chain as new BBC series starts

Northern Ireland’s well-known chain Hastings Hotels is lifting the lid on running the group’s luxury establishments in a new BBC six-part series which began on Monday.

The Hotel People began on BBC NI and will air across the UK on Tuesday evening, showing the hotel’s bounce back from the Covid pandemic and the daily challenges of staff.

Hastings Hotels operates six venues in Northern Ireland, including the region’s latest five-star outpost, Grand Central Hotel and is still operated by the family of Sir William Hastings who founded the chain 50-years-ago.

The Hotel People follows Hastings' passionate perfectionist managing director James McGinn, who is celebrating his own personal milestone of 25 years at the Europa Hotel.

It also charts the daily lives of staff at all levels in four of the group’s hotels, as they pull together to navigate the new post-Covid version of hospitality.

“The show is about normal people,” James says during the show.

“It's not the Ritz, it's not Claridges, but everything has happened here. There's always some sort of drama.”

In one moment from the opening episode, head of housekeeping Aine Finnegan explains dealing with drunk guests is just one of the normal challenges.

“There were three guys in a room when there should only have been two. When our night manager tried to get them out last night, they pushed the bed up against the door,” she explained during the show.

“Now they've sobered up and we've managed to get them out, but there are pizza boxes on the floor, cigarette ash on the window sill and drink up the walls.”

Hastings Hotel Grand Central Credit: Jack Hardy

It’s a scenario James has seen before and it’s not just the normal guests, with celebrity A-listers also being among those the hotel has to carefully deal with.

“People arrive perfectly sober and happy but then they go to the bar to have a few drinks and things happen,” he said.

“We once had a woman walking the corridors in just her pants mid-afternoon. She wanted to get in her car and drive home. It took hours to talk sense into her.”

The challenges for the hotel group are all the greater given a reported loss of £16.5 million during the pandemic.

In June they reported pre-tax profits of nearly £700,000 in the latest accounts and increased revenues by 12%, from £25m to £28m, over the year to the end of October 2021.

The company last year sold its Slieve Donard Hotel in Newcastle, Co Down. But the group retains shares in the luxury Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

The Hotel People continues on Monday, August 29, on BBC One NI at 10.30pm and is also available on iPlayer