HBO axes Game of Thrones prequel filmed in Northern Ireland - reports

A Game Of Thrones prequel series starring British actress Naomi Watts has reportedly been dropped by HBO (Ian West/PA)

HBO has reportedly cancelled a Game of Thrones prequel series after filming a pilot in Northern Ireland earlier this year.

The prequel was to be set 1,000 years before the original worldwide smash TV series and starred Oscar-nominated actress Naomi Watts, of King Kong fame, in the lead role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Jane Goldman emailed the cast to notify them the series would not be moving forward.

Sources say HBO wasn't thrilled with the final cut of the Watts-led pilot and asked for changes in edits before scrapping the entire thing.

The pilot episode was filmed in June at various sites across Northern Ireland, including the north coast,Titanic Studios in Belfast and a secret location in Co Down. HBO declined to comment on reports that it had dropped the series.

Northern Ireland Screen, which promotes film and television production in the province, said they could not confirm or deny the reports.

The show was set to feature Doctor Who and Life On Mars star John Simm as well as The Crying Game actress and Bafta award-winner Miranda Richardson.

HBO initially teased that the prequel would "chronicle the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour".

"From the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the east to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: it's not the story we think we know."

Hours after reports that the 'Age of Heroes' series had been axed, HBO announced House Of The Dragon, a prequel series that will feature on the network's upcoming streaming service.

House Of The Dragon, which will focus on the House of Targaryen, was unveiled at an event in Los Angeles, where further details about streaming service HBO Max were revealed.

The service will launch in the US in May 2020 and will cost 14.99 dollars, about £11.65, per month. There is no word on a UK release, where Game Of Thrones aired on Sky Atlantic.

Game Of Thrones came to its fiery conclusion in May, with the final season leaving many fans disappointed.

One disgruntled fan famously launched an online petition demanding the last six episodes to be remade with “competent writers”.