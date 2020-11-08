Helen Madden: Friends and colleagues in tribute to UTV's much-loved 'Miss Helen'

Ken Reid has led the tributes to another UTV legend following her death on Friday.

Much-loved TV star Helen Madden, better known as Miss Helen in the children's 1960s and '70s show Romper Room, passed away. She was in her 70s.

It is understood that Ms Madden, an award-winning actress and writer, died at her home in Belfast.

She is survived by her husband Brian Walker, a former BBC political correspondent, daughter Rebecca and son Simon.

Social media was awash with friends and fans sharing fond memories her and recalling the joy she brought to children by simply saying their name through a magic mirror in UTV's Romper Room.

Mr Reid, UTV's political editor, described her "a tremendous character" he felt "privileged to have known."

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes said: "I too worked with her... a total bundle of energy. Sad news. May she rest in peace."

UTV anchorman Paul Clark said: "Such sad news. I worked with Helen at BBC Northern Ireland back in the day. Like so many others I remember watching Miss Helen in Romper Room on Ulster Television."

Roisin McAuley said she was "shocked and saddened" by the death of her friend, whom she said was an "award-winning actress, writer and celebrant for non-religious funerals, marriages and naming ceremonies".

The Seamus Heaney Centre said her passing was "such sad news" adding: "A graduate and one of the instigators and regulars at Write Night. We had looked forward to seeing her back there soon, hearing more of her wonderful writing and insights into the nature of the world."

Her friend and former colleague Andrew Millar recalled how they co-presented Advice shop on BBC1 in the 1990s.

He added: "She was a consummate broadcaster, always well informed, authoritative but warm and empathetic. Off-screen, she was a RIOT! Sincere condolences to Brian Walker and family."

The River Mill said: "She brightened many a day when I was at the Heaney Centre. Such a character and so talented."

Sonja Orderley said: "Sleep tight my beautiful friend. You were a ball of energy, a confidant, wacky and wonderful. I will miss you so much."

In a 2015 interview she recalled a very happy childhood in north Belfast, where her first home had a bath in the kitchen with the lid on it.

"I thought it was great and later when we moved up the street to another house which had a sitting room and a bathroom I thought that was heaven," she told the Belfast Telegraph.

After Romper Room, Helen worked for the BBC for several years producing and presenting programmes ranging from documentaries to Woman's Hour to programmes for schools.

She even appeared in Hunger, a film about one of the most iconic republican figures, Bobby Sands, playing his mother.

Born in Belfast in the 1940s, she was reticent about her exact age, stating: "just say I am old enough to travel free throughout Ireland."

She was brought up a Presbyterian but as a teenager converted to the Anglican tradition.

This was largely as a result of her love of the Anglican choral tradition which she had first encountered at Grosvenor Grammar School and when she sang in St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.