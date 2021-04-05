Her final case? Kate’s spell of duty may be on the line

Maureen Coleman makes a forensic examination of Line of Duty's latest talking points

Episode three of Line of Duty gave the viewers plenty to cheer about, with that AC-12 reunion, classic Hastings quotes, the link established between the OCG, Gail Vella and Jackie Laverty and the mention of 'H'.

But Sunday night's show also threw up some new talking points, fan theories, clues and red herrings, sending social media into overdrive and armchair detectives into a spin.

Let's take a look at a few.

Is Steph Corbett 'H'?

When DI Steve Arnott popped round - twice - to visit John Corbett's widow, viewers weren't too surprised. Arnott has a reputation for being a bit of a ladies' man and the pair have been growing closer.

However, some eagle-eyed fans were pretty shocked to see a massive 'H' shaped clue in Steph's kitchen of all places.

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, the letter H could be seen briefly on the tiles on her kitchen walls. One viewer tweeted: "Did anyone else notice the random H on the tiles in Steph Corbett's kitchen? Seems FAR too obvious to be a clue but might just be writer Jed Mercurio's way of poking fun at us."

DI Steve Arnott, played by Martin Compston, in Sunday night’s episode

Seems more likely to be a red herring than a genuine clue, but there's something about Steph that doesn't ring true. I've got my eye on her.

The reappearance of prison officer Alison Merchant

In Sunday night's episode, prison guard Alison Merchant, played by Belfast actress Maria Connolly, was seen breaking Farida Jatri's wrist and therefore stopping her from talking further to AC-12. And if you think her face looked familiar, you'd be right.

Back in series two, Merchant poured boiling water over Lindsay Denton's hands when she was in prison, as a warning to her to stop talking to AC-12. Merchant is obviously in league with the OCG but is her reappearance significant? And does it spell more trouble for Jatri as the series goes on?

Who was DCI Davidson talking to at the end?

In the final seconds of the episode, Davidson opened up her laptop and logged into a familiar looking messaging service - the same programme the OCG used to contact 'H' before.

She wrote: "All under control now', in reference to the framing of her boss, Superintendent Buckells.

I was half expecting the reply: "Is it 'definately' under control?"

Instead, we got the credits and another cliffhanger. Also, why has Davidson so many locks on her door? Is that to keep someone out - or in?

Are Andrea Wise and Rohan Sindwhani bent?

PCC Rohan Sindwhani and DCC Andrea Wise are thorns in the side of Ted Hastings and AC-12. Both are antagonistic, both have issues with Ted and both maintain there is no institutionalised police corruption within the force.

Sindwhani obviously had a problem with murdered journalist Gail Vella, walking out of an interview with her when she pressed him on alleged police collusion in sex abuse. And Wise stifles Ted at every opportunity, even telling him that his investigation into 'H' must close.

I like neither but are they corrupt or just concerned about the reputation of their force?

Will Kate Fleming be killed?

In his brilliant podcast Obsessed with Line of Duty, Craig Parkinson (DI Dot Cottan) has discussed the strong possibility of one of the 'Three Musketeers' being killed off.

In Monday's podcast, he said he believed Davidson was 'going after' Fleming.

"There are a lot of steely looks from Jo (Davidson). She's got something on Kate. It's not attraction anymore. I think she's going after her'.

"Fleming is also onto Pilkington and knows he was involved in the accident that almost killed Terry Boyle. Pilkington has no qualms about killing so could Fleming be his next victim?

Now that she's back onside with the gaffer and her mate, it would be a crime to split the trio up again with a shocking death but show creator Jed Mercurio has never been afraid to bump off a key character.

I hate to say it, but I've a feeling Fleming's goose could really be cooked this series.