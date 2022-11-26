Here’s looking at you, kid: How Casablanca defied its makers' low expectations to become a classic

Its makers expected it to sink without a trace, but this corny propaganda vehicle would become one of the best loved films ever made.

On this day, 80 years ago, Warner Brothers premiered a film at the Hollywood Theater in New York City. Originally titled Everybody Comes to Rick’s, Casablanca had a name change mid-production, but no one was all that excited about it. It was not, contrary to popular legend, a B picture: it had rising stars, a $1million budget and, in Michael Curtiz, one of Warners’ most successful directors.