Holby City: NI actor Niamh McGrady’s shock at axing of TV hospital drama 

Co Down actress Niamh McGrady has spoken of her shock at the axing of BBC medical drama Holby City, describing her six-year stint on the show as ‘one of the happiest’ of her career.

The Castlewellan actress, who played nurse Marie-Claire Carter in the Casualty spin-off, revealed that she ‘hadn’t a clue’ what she was doing when she first joined the hospital series in September 2009.

But she said she was proud to have been a part of the Holby City team and praised the show for celebrating diversity.

Niamh, who left Holby City in 2015, was speaking after the BBC announced the soap was coming to an end, after 23 years on screen.

In a statement issued by the broadcaster on Wednesday, it said: “We sometimes have difficult decisions to make room for new opportunities and as part of the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK, we have taken the difficult decision to bring the show (Holby City) to a close in order to reshape the BBC’s drama slate to reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.”

Following the announcement, Niamh took to Twitter to post: “Holby City. I can’t believe this news. One of the happiest times in my career. Sending huge love to all the Holby Family past and present.

“I’m still processing the shock.”

Alongside a photograph of her character, she posted: “Marie Claire started as a semi regular character in 2009. I hadn’t a clue what I was doing, I just knew I was in my favourite TV show and that life couldn’t get any better than this.

“In 2013 Marie Claire became a regular character and I got to take her into all sorts of exciting situations and dramas. It was such a happy place to work. It was passionately diverse and brought all sorts of amazing characters to the screen.”

Local actor Glen Wallace also appeared in Holby City on two separate occasions, playing different characters. In 2011, he played Dubliner Andy Bryan, who was trying to track down a childhood friend - now a doctor at the hospital. The storyline centred on the sexual assault of the two friends by a football coach.

Three years later he returned as David Kilburn, the abusive husband of Jess Griffin, daughter of Holby’s consultant general surgeon, Ric Griffin.

Glen said: “I am quite shocked and saddened for the cast. I don’t think anyone saw this coming.

“Holby City is a very well-oiled machine and they were all so welcoming when I did the two stints there.

“The drama also tackled hard-hitting storylines and like the first one I was involved with, the sexual assault by a football coach, it was also ahead of its time.”