Holly Hamilton and Connor Phillips to present Children in Need NI coverage

Connor Phillips and Holly Hamilton get ready for this year’s Great SPOTacular for BBC Children in Need

Husband and wife duo Connor Phillips and Holly Hamilton will be on screen together to present this year’s Children In Need Appeal.

The charity fundraiser kicks off on BBC One next Friday night in a bid to raise money for a range of good causes around the UK.

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Connor and BBC presenter wife Holly will be bringing regional updates throughout the night and will also host a one hour-long special episode on Sunday, November 20.

“I absolutely love BBC Children In Need and am so thrilled to be part of it again this year alongside Connor,” Holly said.

“Please, please do what you can to help us raise lots of money for this year’s Great SPOTacular themed appeal, as your donations really do make a huge difference to the lives of many children and young people right here in Northern Ireland.”

The main show will be broadcast live from London and presented by Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott MBE.

They’ll be joined by comedian Jason Manford who’s hoping to help smash last year’s total of £39,389,048 raised on the night.

The money will be pouring in well before the big day with BBC Radio Ulster’s Lynette Fay starting next week broadcasting from Donaghmore in Co Tyrone.

She’ll take to the airwaves from Bardic Educational Arts and Media where Children In Need donations have been used to support young disabled people and peer buddies.

The money has helped them build confidence and forge new friendships through performing arts.

Ms Fay will meet children and parents who have directly benefited from the annual appeal.

BBC Radio Foyle’s Marie-Louse Muir will help her continue the ‘Walk And Talk’ which will see both presenters take part in challenges to complete 100 miles and 50 milesrespectively before the big night.

Other programmes will showcase beneficiaries of the vital support raised by BBC Children In Need.

The big day itself will see Connor and Holly on our screens alongside Pudsey.

They’ll be back on TV on Sunday with a special “best bits” programme.

It will see Hugo Duncan and Brooke Scullion hit the road to find out more about the incredible ways in which people allow organisations to make a difference in our communities.

It includes Gortilea Social Farm near Claudy and staff and participants of IncredABLE who will take to the slopes of Craigavon Ski Centre.

The overall total for the 2021 Appeal was £51m.

Over 150 grants have been issued to projects in Northern Ireland to a value of over £8.5m.