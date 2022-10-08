Hollywood history: Truth vs fiction in period dramas
Even in fine period films like The Woman King, historical fact is usually a poor second to the needs of story-telling, and entertainment
Paul Whitington
There are lots of reasons to like The Woman King, Gina Prince-Blythewood’s thrilling new action drama, which was released here yesterday. It’s the brainchild of actor and producer Maria Bello, who developed a passionate interest in the Adojie, a female warrior caste in the West African kingdom of Dahomey, and became convinced their story would make a great Hollywood epic.