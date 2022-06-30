Hollywood star Martin Short reveals 97-year-old aunt runs bar in Crossmaglen

Hollywood actor Martin Short has revealed his true Irish roots after talking about how his 97-year-old aunt runs the popular Shorts bar in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh.

The Saturday Night Live star was speaking to the Strawberry Alarm Clock on FM104 alongside his Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, ahead of the show’s premiere.

He said: “I’m Irish. Shorts bar in Crossmaglen. It’s been in the family since 1880 and it is run by my aunt Rosaleen who is 97 today.”

He urged listeners: "Go to Crossmaglen, go to the bar and I’ll pay for a drink."

In 2019, the Santa Clause 3 actor said he would be visiting relatives in south Armagh, some of whom own Short's Bar, during a visit to Northern Ireland as part of a tour of stage show The Funniest Show In Time At The Moment with Steve Martin.

In an interview at the time he said: "My father was born and raised in south Armagh, in Crossmaglen, right on the border.

"And each show will be filled with 75 Shorts."