‘Holocaust Ground Zero’: NI team behind new C4 documentary on Nazi atrocities in Ukraine

Michael Hewitt of NI’s DoubleBand Films discusses an upcoming programme, documenting events that took place during WW2

I have often felt that making a documentary film is like being given a passport. One that grants you privileged access to peoples’ lives and stories.

But rarely – if ever – have I felt as privileged as I did one Sunday afternoon last September, when I sat opposite Janine Webber in her beautiful north London home.

Just weeks earlier my colleague at DoubleBand Films and the producer of our documentary, Mary Johnston, had located Janine and asked her to share her story with us. Now she was doing so, on camera.

Janine was born in the city of Lviv – then part of Poland but now in western Ukraine – in 1932. Her family belonged to the city’s sizeable Jewish community and she enjoyed a normal and happy childhood, along with friends from neighbouring Ukrainian and Polish households.

Then, in July 1941, everything changed. When the Nazis arrived.

Ukraine Holocaust Ground Zero. Credt: Hamburger Institut für Sozialforschung

As she showed us evocative family photographs – images that should have been the source of happy memories – Janine pointed out her many relatives who would soon lose their lives. Aunts, uncles, cousins, a grandmother - smiling faces, captured in black and white - that spoke of an appalling campaign of murder.

Among them were Janine’s father, who was shot shortly after the occupation of Lviv, her mother, who died of typhus in the Lviv ghetto - and her younger brother, who was just seven years old when the Nazis buried him alive.

When we talk of the Holocaust, I’m sure most of us think of the concentration camps and gas chambers. The very names of places such as Auschwitz, Treblinka and Dachau are seared into our collective consciousness.

But what do we know about the terrible events at Babyn Yar, a ravine just outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv? Or those at the town of Kamianets-Podolskyi in south-western Ukraine?

And what do we know about the war crimes trials held in the Soviet Union, including in the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Kyiv, footage of which features in our documentary?

When Hitler launched Operation Barbarossa – his invasion of the Soviet Union – at the end of June 1941, the Wehrmacht made rapid progress eastwards, not least across Ukraine. Behind it came the Einsatzgruppen, killing squads which targeted, amongst others, Soviet officials and Jewish men of military age.

Within weeks, however, the Einsatzgruppen were ordered to expand their range of victims – to include all Jews. And so, in August 1941 the Nazis, with support from local collaborators, shot 23,600 Jewish men, women and children at Kamianets-Podolsky, before burying them in a mass grave. And they did all of this in just two days.

Jews assembled at Lubny, Urkaine prior to the massacre. Credit: Hamburger Institut für Sozialforschung

This was seven months before the Nazis’ deportation of Jews to Auschwitz would get underway. As Vadim Altskan, an historian and archivist at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, says in our documentary, the massacre at Kamianets-Podolskyi was the Nazis’ first organised mass killing of Jews, regardless of age or sex. It was, he says, “Holocaust Ground Zero.”

What took place at Kamianets-Podolskyi was repeated in towns and villages across Ukraine, as the Nazis embarked on their ‘Final Solution.’ And in September 1941 they reached the capital, Kyiv. There, at a ravine called Babyn Yar, they shot almost 34,000 Jewish men, women and children – in one weekend.

The scale of such massacres was such that, contrary to what many of us might have believed, more people were shot during the Holocaust than were gassed – and many of those who perished in this way were Ukrainian Jews. As the historian Alex J Kay points out in our documentary: “You have to address the Holocaust in Ukraine if you are looking at the genocide of Europe’s Jews. It’s a centre of Jewish suffering.”

Babyn Yar following the massacre. Credit: Hamburger Institut für Sozialforschung

But can we even begin to imagine the scenes that unfolded at such mass shootings? How do we comprehend the mindset of the killers as they set about their day’s ‘work’? How can we imagine the sheer terror of their victims, as they witnessed the killings of others and knew their own lives, and those of their loved ones, would soon end?

In fact, it was concern over the impact of the mass shootings on their own men – not their victims - that led the Nazis to look for other ways to carry out their campaign of genocide. And while mass shootings continued, in Ukraine and elsewhere in the Soviet Union, the Nazis began to experiment with the use of gas vans. It was the beginning of the path that led, ultimately, to the gas chambers.

As we researched the documentary and discussed it with Channel 4 - a process that began several months before the outbreak of the current war in Ukraine – much of this was a history that we were only learning about ourselves.

Our research also resulted in the surreal and disturbing experience of exploring events that took place in Ukraine during the Second World War, while reports of war crimes - perpetrated on the same soil by Vladimir’s Putin’s troops – were beginning to emerge.

As she speaks movingly in the documentary about the murder of her young brother and of so many other members of her family during the Second World War, Janine asks: “Can you understand how it is possible? How can one do this?”

It feels like a question that continues to hang in the air.

Janine Webber with her mother and brother

Ukraine: Holocaust Ground Zero will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 10pm on Monday, September 4. It is a DoubleBand Films production for Channel 4, made with support from Northern Ireland Screen. Michael Hewitt is co-founder of the award-winning Belfast based production company DoubleBand Films.