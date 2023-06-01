Hometown hero James tells of pride as he picks up top TV accolade in Belfast

Trailblazing actor reveals what it was like to rub shoulders with Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell while serenaded by Elton John

Winner of the RTS NI Brian Waddell Award for Outstanding Contribution is James Martin pictured arriving at the RTS NI Awards Ceremony in Belfast’s City Hall with his dad Ivan Martin. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Winner of the RTS NI Brian Waddell Award for Outstanding Contribution is James Martin pictured arriving at the RTS NI Awards Ceremony in Belfast’s City Hall. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

The accolades just keep coming for Belfast actor James Martin, who won the top local TV gong for outstanding contribution to the industry tonight.

James took to the stage at Belfast City Hall to pick up the coveted Brian Waddell Award at the Royal Television Society Northern Ireland Programme Awards.

Thrilled to be the toast of the city for his performance in the Bafta and Oscar-winning short film An Irish Goodbye, he told the Belfast Telegraph: “It’s absolutely wonderful to receive this recognition in my hometown. I hope my success encourages more young people like me to follow their dreams, as I did.

“It is one of those awards that you will never forget, and you might dream about in the next 10 years' time, it’s great.”

James entered the Guinness World Records when he became the first leading man with Down’s syndrome in an Oscar-winning film — all on his 31st birthday on March 12.

He started acting 16 years ago with Babosh, a theatre company for children with learning disabilities, and had his big break in 2019 after landing the lead in the BBC drama Ups And Downs alongside Susan Lynch.

He went on to star alongside Anna Friel in ITV and Netflix drama Marcella.

Now enjoying global success because of his portrayal of Lorcan in An Irish Goodbye, he has put his days as a barista in Starbucks behind him to concentrate on acting full-time.

Winner of the RTS NI Brian Waddell Award for Outstanding Contribution is James Martin pictured arriving at the RTS NI Awards Ceremony in Belfast’s City Hall with his dad Ivan Martin. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Still a little stunned by his new star status, he talked for the first time about what it was really like to rub shoulders with the glitterati of Hollywood.

And he revealed how Colin Farrell made a beeline for him at the Baftas, how Elton John invited him to his private after-party, and how he made headlines in the Los Angeles Times for a red carpet encounter with The Rock, Dwayne Johnson.

He said: “At the Baftas I saw Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, and there is a story behind that.

“This group of girls were in the room and Colin was only in for like a second or a minute, and they came over to him and said: ‘Are you Colin Farrell the actor?’ They had a conversation with him for 20 minutes.

“Then he said: ‘Please, please, I’m dying to see someone. I would love to talk to you but I’m his biggest fan’. And he came over to me and I was gobsmacked. He shook my hand and asked: ‘James, how’s you?’. It was just fantastic.

“After the Oscars my co-star Seamus O’Hara and myself had an invitation to Elton John’s house.

“This is a true story. I was talking to Bob Dylan, as you do, for 15-20 minutes about my movie, the life he had as a singer and his band, being on tour, and about Elton John.

“The next minute Joni Mitchell came over and Bob Dylan said: ‘Please tell me you are going to sing Rocket Man with Elton John on the piano’.

“Elton played his piano and sang Love Heart and dedicated it to all the movies and actors, and to me. I’m thinking to myself: ‘Pinch me now’.

“I was allowed to bring my mum Suzanne and my uncle Damien to the Vanity Fair after-party, which was nice. We had a nice feed, and to be there with my colleagues, my mum, my uncle and my agent — it was like a dream come true.”

His encounter with The Rock was also unforgettable. “Now I’m name dropping!," he added. "I met The Rock on the day of the Oscars on the red carpet. This fella was trying to be smart. He says to me: ‘That’s a nice tie’.

“Dwayne Johnston was wearing a pink silk jacket and he said the same thing to him.

“When Dwayne looked at him, he went away, and then Dwayne came over to me and I was actually amazed by this. He said: ‘James, well done on your movie’. It was just so crazy, but it was great.

“The next day after the Oscars the LA Times had a picture of Dwayne and me. I only come up to his chest, and the headline was ‘James and the Giant Peach’.

“That, and the Happy Birthday at the Oscars, are some memories. You couldn’t top that. ”

James is currently in talks about a number of future roles, but can’t reveal any details.

An incredible ambassador for disabled people, he said: “I tell people never judge a book by its cover. Doesn’t matter if it is Down’s syndrome or autism, actors in Northern Ireland connect, which I think is lovely.”