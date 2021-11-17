Hope Street: High hopes for new BBC NI police drama ahead of its launch

The Belfast-born co-creator of a new BBC police drama has said his aim was to produce a long-running, local drama that avoided Northern Irish stereotypical topics but captured people’s humour and warmth instead.

Paul Marquess, executive producer of Hope Street, said the time was right for a returning Northern Irish-based drama that steered cleared of the Troubles and serial killers and reflected the place as it is now

And he said that he hoped the show’s existence would encourage the ‘2022 version’ of his 17-year-old self to stay put in Northern Ireland to carve out a career in film or television.

Marquess, who also worked on The Bill and London Kills, was speaking ahead of Hope Street’s launch on BBC One NI next Wednesday, November 24 at 7pm.

“Our ambition is simple, to produce a long-running, returning drama series set in, and all about, Northern Ireland,” said Marquess, who created Hope Street with Susanne Farrell.

“From the outset, we were determined that the series shouldn’t be about the Troubles or serial killers, but should capture the warmth, good humour and resilience of people from Northern Ireland.

“We’ve assembled a cracking team of writers and a stellar (almost entirely) local cast along with a highly skilled crew – and we hope that the series will make viewers laugh and shed the odd tear.”

The north Belfast man told how he had joined a youth drama scheme at the Crescent Arts Centre in Belfast in 1979, which had changed the course of his life. Keen to pursue drama as a career, he left Northern Ireland and moved to England, where he began working as a storyliner on Coronation Street and then series producer on Brookside.

“Since the ’70s, of course, much has changed in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“We’ve had peace – and hosted Game of Thrones. Indeed, a huge amount of television drama has been shot here. But very, very little of it with a Northern Irish accent, which is where Hope Street comes in.

“My hope is that the existence of a series like Hope Street means that the 2022 version of seventeen-year-old me can carve out a career in TV drama in Northern Ireland – so he or she doesn’t have to pack up their rucksack and get on the Liverpool boat.”

The 10-part drama, filmed in Donaghadee and supported by Northern Ireland Screen, is set in the fictional town of Port Devine on the Northern Ireland coast.

The weekly show will focus on the town’s police department and the mysterious arrival of English Detective Constable Leila Hussain, played by Amara Karan, the first Muslim police officer in the town’s history.

With each episode featuring a self-contained crime story, the series will also follow the ups and downs of those working in the police department as they deal with everyday policing in the beautiful seaside town.

In the first episode, the sudden arrival of DC Leila Hussain in Port Devine sets tongues wagging. Duty Inspector Finn O’Hare, played by Co Fermanagh man Ciaran McMenamin, knows the real reason Leila’s been transferred, but he’s keeping it to himself.

The ensemble cast features actors Brid Brennan as Concepta O’Hare, Des McAleer as Barry Pettigrew, Kerri Quinn as Sergeant Marlene Pettigrew, Rachel Tucker as Siobhan O’Hare, Niall Wright as PC Callum McCarthy, Aaron McCusker as Clint Dunwoody and Niamh McGrady as Nicole Devine.

McMenamin, who was helped with his research by two school friends who had joined the PSNI, said he was ‘charmed’ by the scripts.

“I’m excited about being part of something that portrays modern-day Northern Irish people without solely looking at them through the window of our past,” he said.

“Being on set in Northern Ireland is always when I am at my happiest professionally. It's well documented how amazing our locations are, but our crews are also the best.

“The craic is a different level. When you live away, to come home and be surrounded by people just as sarcastic as you, makes getting out of bed in the morning a joy.”

The Enniskillen man described the show as having a ‘big heart’ and said the overriding message was that there was room for everyone in society.

“The show is often a study of the struggles of the marginalised,” he said. “For me, it is an entertaining reminder that we should 'all' look out for one another."

Amara Karan, who plays DC Leila Hussain, said she loved her character, who ‘sticks out in her new environment like a sore thumb’.

And she said spoke of the enjoyable experience of filming in Co Down.

“It was so fun because the people in Donaghadee were so proud of their town and went out of their way to make us feel welcome,” she said.

Former Coronation Street star Kerri Quinn, who plays Sergeant Marlene Pettigrew, said she found it ‘refreshing’ that the drama doesn’t mention the Troubles.

“The simplicity of these people is what makes it so authentic,” she said.

“The scripts focus a lot on relationships and the support of this small community regardless of the situation. You fight with one, you fight with them all.”

Hope Street will air first on BBC One Northern Ireland and in the new year on BBC Daytime and on Britbox North America.