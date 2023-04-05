Hope Street: Popular NI drama renewed for a third season

Ciaran McMenamin is back as Inspector Finn O’Hare in series two of Hope Street (Long Story TV/,Jack McGuire/PA)

It means there will be an extended run of 15 episodes of the BBC NI and BritBox International drama, which is set in the fictional town of Port Devine and filmed in Donaghadee.

Filming of the trials and tribulations of the Port Devine police department will recommence this month in order to reveal more about the private lives of characters such as Marlene Pettigrew (Kerri Quinn), Barry Pettigrew (Des McAleer) and Inspector Finn O’Hare (Ciaran McMenamin).

New additions to the cast of the drama, which has proven popular in the UK and beyond will be announced soon.

Helen Munson, Commissioning Editor, BBC Daytime said: “Fans of Hope Street who are just settling into series two on BBC Daytime will be delighted to know that another series is on the way.

"We are excited to be working with Long Story TV again who bring so much expertise and passion into creating brilliant crime stories for our audience.”

Reemah Sakaan, CEO BritBox International, said: “Building on its strong and sustained success, we are thrilled to welcome Hope Street back for a third season, working with the BBC and Long Story TV.

"The series offers a fresh twist on the much-loved crime drama genre, in a stunning setting, and has built a large and loyal international fanbase on BritBox.”

Returning for the third series are Bríd Brennan (Concepta O’Hare), Niall Wright (Callum McCarthy), Aaron McCusker (Clint Dunwoody), Niamh McGrady (Nicole Devine), Rachel Tucker (Siobhan O’Hare), Sade Malone (Taylor Quinn), Louis McCartney (Shay O’Hare) and Ellie Lavery (Niamh O’Hare).

The continuation of the series is being hailed as a demonstration of the BBC’s commitment to celebrating home grown writing, acting and production talent in the Nations and Regions of the UK while showcasing the humour and warmth of the people in Northern Ireland – in addition to its stunning coastlines.

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland, said: “It’s great to be bringing fans back to Port Devine for a third series.

"This will be Hope Street’s longest run yet, with 15 episodes. Thanks to BBC Daytime, Northern Ireland Screen and BritBox International for their continuing support for this great series, which shows Northern Ireland in bit of a different light to audiences across the UK and beyond, showcasing the warmth and humour of this place.

"Long Story TV has done a stellar job of developing these characters over the past two series and I’m looking forward to see what they do next and also to see some new faces join the cast.”

The third series is the newest commission to be announced as part of the partnership between the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen.

The successful partnership continues to support the screen industry in Northern Ireland and help ensure that Northern Ireland is better represented to audiences across the UK and internationally. Abacus Media Rights are handling international sales for the series.

Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen, said: “Following the success of Hope Street season one and two filmed entirely on location in Northern Ireland, we are delighted to see the popular drama return for season three. As well as showcasing our beautiful locations it has also provided a crucial training ground for local writers, directors, and crew while stimulating the creation of opportunities for crew to step up and upskill.”

Hope Street series two is broadcasting now on BBC One, Fridays at 1.45pm.

The first and second series are also available in full to watch now on BBC iPlayer, and on BritBox in its international markets.