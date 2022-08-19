House of the Dragon first-look review: Bigger, bolder and bloodier than Game of Thrones

**** The prequel series swoops onto our screens with beating wings, urban panoramas and, quite literally, fire and blood

Has there ever been a season of television quite like the final outing of HBO’s blockbuster, Game of Thrones? After 73 episodes, it came to its conclusion in 2019 with a storyline that broke both the monopoly of praise from critics and, seemingly, the sanity of viewers. At the time of writing, a petition entitled “Remake Game of Thrones season eight with competent writers” has 1.8 million signatories, but while fans won’t be getting a do-over any time soon, they are getting a handsomely mounted, Targaryen-centric prequel, in the form of House of the Dragon.