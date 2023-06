The only gripe I used to have with Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye was his spelling of the word ‘weekend’. Sigh, simpler times. Now, thanks to The Idol, visions of him as club owner-cum-cult leader Tedros, the rat-tailed star of the HBO show, keep me up at night. Still, it’s nice to break up those early hours’ existential crises with something new, I guess.