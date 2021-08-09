How ‘Buff Butler’ gig ruined Belfast man and former Love Island contestant’s dream of WWE glory

Belfast-born professional wrestler and former Love Island contestant Adam Maxted has told how his WWE dreams were shattered by false media reports that he was a stripper.

The 29-year-old, who appeared in the second series of Love Island in 2016, had a try out for WWE in London the following year but decided to stay with NGW (New Generation Wrestling) at the time.

When Covid hit, Maxted, who had worked in the past as a ‘Buff Butler’ at hen parties and other women’s events, lost his income as NGW were no longer able to pay him. He then contacted Wiliam Regal, general manager of NXT UK – the UK-based brand of WWE – to let him know that he was available.

But after carrying out background checks and discovering the newspaper articles that claimed he had worked as a stripper, Maxted was told WWE couldn’t take a risk on him as they couldn’t have photos or videos of him in ‘provocative positions’.

Speaking to Bodyslam.net’s Tea and Tights podcast, Maxted said he tried to plead his case, telling them that WWE had been a long-held ambition and that he would never have jeopardised that. He said he explained how the Buff Butler job had worked and that he had never worked as a stripper. But his appeal fell on deaf ears.

He said: “I had a call from Ken Ceman who said ‘Mr Regal and a few other speak highly of you, so we want to bring you into our NXT UK brand’.

“So they offered me a contract there and then. They said as soon as I finish the phone call, the contract will be sent through, well the contract offer, and you know, I’m obviously excited. I’m like, ‘Here comes the next chapter’. I’ve worked hard for this; time to step up.

“But you’ve got to go through background checks in WWE to then get signed, so that they can cover themselves.”

Maxted was holidaying in Greece when he got a call from WWE, asking him to explain Press reports that he had been a male stripper.

“Basically, and this is the truth,” he told the podcast, “When I was younger in Belfast, I used to do some work as a Buff Butler, which involved wearing a bowtie and an apron and mainly working at hen parties or women’s events.

“I’m walking around with champagne, passing their drinks, nothing crazy and I did that because it was easy money. I was in good shape at the time. I was like 17, 18, 19, just trying to earn some money.

“Funnily, at the time, I did my try out in 2017, a couple of news articles came out, ‘Belfast stripper gets WWE try out’ or ‘Belfast stripper is close to signing with WWE’, so I didn’t think anything of those articles because I was like, no one is going to see those, so it doesn’t matter. I knew it wasn’t true. I never got fully naked.

“So basically background checks get done when I was in Greece and I get a phone call from a lady that works for WWE, who says, ‘Look Adam, what’s this stripper thing about? We need to talk about this.”

Maxted said he spent about 30 minutes trying to explain his side of the story but to no avail. He said he told the woman he wasn’t stupid and that he would never have risked his WWE dream by stripping naked. He also explained that while taking part in Love Island, he had been careful about how he was portrayed because of his WWE ambition and hadn’t wanted anything foolish to come back and ‘haunt’ him. But WWE refused to back down.

And he said that despite the knock-back, he still held out hope that he would work with WWE at some stage in the future.