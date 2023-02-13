How Jamie Dornan lift chat inspired star of new BBC cop show

Andrew Buchan was inspired by Co Down actor for role in BBC’s latest series, Better

Broadchurch star Andrew Buchan was inspired by Jamie Dornan in his latest role as a Northern Irish gangster.

The Manchester actor is playing the head of Leeds’ criminal underworld in BBC’s latest police drama series, Better which begins on Monday night.

Buchan’s character, Col McHugh, needed a strong Ulster accent, so he chose to mimic that of Holywood actor Dornan.

“I bumped into him in a lift in London and we had this brief chat,” Buchan said. “It’s such an amazing accent.

“I was walking along, quietly doing impersonations of Jamie Dornan to myself.”

Dornan is no stranger to changing his own accent. The actor has previously used an American and Irish accent in films and even altered his dialect for his 2021 box office hit Belfast.

“I sort of ramped up my working-class Belfast accent more than my very middle-class privileged Belfast accent, where I am actually from, so it’s very slight and it’s not something I have to really think hard about, which is a nice sort of rest,” he said in the interview with The Times.

The Northern Irish accent is notoriously difficult to mimic, with some actors — most notably, Brad Pitt in The Devil’s Own — hilariously failing to master it.

Buchan hopes to keep humour away from his role in Better and do his character justice.

“I found him brilliantly challenging to play, and complex and difficult,” Buchan said.

Better follows the story of the friendship between Buchan’s character, Col McHugh, and corrupt police detective Lou Slack, played by Leila Farzad.

The five-part series follows a devastating event in Lou’s life that causes her to question their relationship.

Buchan said he was reluctant to take up the role when he was first offered it. “I was, like, ‘God, no. He’s got to be 68, with a loose tooth and a gold chain. I’m not that guy,’” he said.

Buchan was persuaded to play the role when the director explained that they wanted a charismatic and charming character.

“He’s quite calm, careful and considered. He’s not a psychopath but when people press his buttons he can go places,” he said.

Family life is a prominent theme throughout Better and is the cause of a lot of the conflict for Buchan’s character.

“Col McHugh is a very complex, flawed individual who has had a childhood littered with deprivation and humiliation,” said Buchan.

“He’s been raised by an alcoholic father, which has thrown fuel on his fire and given him a drive in life, because he doesn’t want to become his dad.”

The character is also ambitious to the point of fault.

“That’s what propels him forward: this reluctance to emulate or become part of the circle of his family,” Buchan said.

Despite Buchan’s character being a calculated criminal, there are deeper levels to his story, which Buchan hopes will resonate with the audience.

“At the beginning of our story, we find him running on empty because of certain family trauma. But he’d never really confessed that to anyone and he’s never faced up to that.”

Better airs on Mondays. BBC One, 9pm