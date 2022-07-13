How many tuned in to GB News’ live Twelfth coverage fronted by Dame Arlene Foster and ex-Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson?

Channel says it will consider screening future parades

GB News has said its live coverage of the Twelfth of July in Northern Ireland was its highest-rating programme yesterday.

Almost 100,000 viewers tuned in to view the programme.

Dame Arlene Foster hosted the show from Armagh City, with GB News Northern Ireland reporter Dougie Beattie and ex-Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson reporting on the parade — the biggest of the day.

A GB News spokesperson said: “We peaked between 11.30am and 11.45am, when we had 98,300 viewers.

“In the same time slot, TalkTV had 7,100 viewers, Sky News 76,500 and BBC News 115,900.

“The average viewers across the hour were 78,300 for us [GB News], 4,400 for TalkTV, 59,900 for Sky News and 124,900 for BBC News.”

The figures are based on Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board data and do not include viewers on YouTube, GB News’ website and radio listeners.

Bosses at GB News are said to be delighted with the response to the channel’s coverage and have indicated they will cover future Twelfths.

The spokesperson added: “We’ve been overwhelmed with positive messages and support from viewers about our coverage, so we regard this as a huge success.

“Many commented that they found it a refreshing and uplifting break from Westminster politics.

“We will definitely consider covering the parade again in future.”

GB News moved to cover the Twelfth after the BBC opted not to provide live coverage this year.

Dame Arlene, who is now a GB News presenter, said she was “incredibly proud of GB News for stepping up to fill a void left by the national broadcaster”.

During yesterday’s coverage, Dame Arlene also criticised the BBC’s decision.

She said: “It is hugely important to cover this celebration today. Normally the BBC covers this live, but they decided this year not to do that, so GB News stepped into the gap.”

BBC Northern Ireland opted to focus on its highlights show this year. It broadcast an hour-long programme on BBC One NI and BBC iPlayer at 9pm yesterday evening.