How struggling Newry writer behind new TV lockdown drama won $150,000 ... and used some of the cash to set up a thriving jewellery business

Ahead of her short film airing on the BBC next week, Newry's Abbie Spallen tells Claire O'Boyle how a surprise win changed her life - and says Covid-19 crisis has left many artists in dire straits

Finding some form of escapism has been a must for many of us since the lockdown began back in March. Next week, culture lovers across Northern Ireland will have something to look forward to with the screening of six new short dramas on BBC Northern Ireland.