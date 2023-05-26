How The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp’s new drama became the most controversial show of the year

The latest jewel in HBO’s primetime crown, which has been attracting headlines for its troubled production and explicit content, has just debuted at Cannes. So what’s the big fuss about?

Perhaps it’s no surprise that The Idol is emerging as one of the buzziest new TV series of this year. Its formula is almost foolproof: helmed by a starry, Gen Z favourite nepo-baby (Lily-Rose Depp), executive produced by a major pop star (Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd) and co-written by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, the series has all the hallmarks of a TikTok dominating, think-piece prompting, Twitter thread-spawning sensation.

It started some pretty big conversations, months ahead of its actual release. Admittedly, they’re not necessarily the kind you want swirling around your high-budget, prime-time Sunday slot TV series before it’s even premiered. Though soon audiences can make their minds up for themselves as it lands in the UK on June 5.

The show — which centres around an aspiring pop star (Depp) and her “complex” relationship with a self-help guru and cult leader (Tesfaye) — had already faced internal struggles when its first director, Amy Seimetz, left when shooting was nearly 80 per cent complete, according to Rolling Stone. When the direction changed hands and The Idol was handed over to Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, those issues seemed to morph into a different kind of beast.

Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye in The Idol

It’s claimed that the majority of the project was rewritten and reshot, apparently causing the budget to balloon and the storylines to vastly change. The initially feminist-leaning theme of the series, which saw Depp’s character navigating the world of fame and discovering her inner power, is rumoured to have changed entirely. The project is now said to be even more sexually explicit than Euphoria (which wasn’t exactly tame) and has also faced accusations of playing out a ‘rape fantasy’ in certain story arcs.

Tesfaye, who co-wrote the show alongside Levinson as well as producing and starring in it, has condemned the allegations as “ridiculous” and Depp insists she has “never felt more supported or respected in a creative space” than on the set of The Idol. Levinson has yet to address the allegations except by explaining how the project ended up in his hands, telling Vanity Fair that “HBO had dedicated a tremendous amount of autonomy and financial resources to the show and it wasn’t working,” which is when he stepped in.

But with the first official teaser up to 1.6 million views on YouTube, dedicated fan accounts for The Idol are already popping up ahead of its June air date (there’s already an “Out Of Context The Idol” account on Twitter, a rite of passage for any cult TV series) and it looks like people will be watching anyway. And yesterday, it made its much-hyped debut at Cannes.

So what really went down behind the scenes? Here’s the full rundown.

The first round of production

The Idol didn’t make its way into Levinson and Tesfaye’s hands by accident — it was theirs from the beginning. Tesfaye has been a fan of Levinson ever since he stumbled upon the trailer for his thriller Assassination Nation in 2018. Tesfaye reached out to Levinson and the pair formed a friendship. The following year, Tesfaye saw one of Levinson’s moodboards for Euphoria and suggested that they collaborate on a feature length film, according to Vanity Fair.

“We wanted to explore fame and the music business for all its darkness and absurdity,” Levinson told the magazine. And thus, they ended up with The Idol.

The show went into development in June 2021 and was ordered to series by November, with Amy Seimetz signed on to direct. Succession writer Mary Laws was also enlisted, with newcomer Joe Epstein assigned as showrunner. Seimetz was considered a good fit for the project thanks to the dark, psychological nature of her previous work (TV series The Girlfriend Project, thriller She Dies Tomorrow and a season two episode of Donald Glover’s Atlanta) but Rolling Stone’s exposé claims that Seimetz was destined to fail from the start.

Hank Azaria in The Idol

Sources told Rolling Stone that scripts were unfinished, the schedule was tight and the budget was kept low despite expectations of Euphoria-esque results (and more: the popstar opulence of the show required shooting in extravagant locations such as mansions and major stadiums).

“Amy was doing her best in an impossible situation, but she was going to lose this no matter what,” one production member told Rolling Stone.

From what we know about the storyline of the show at that point, it seemed to revolve around a troubled starlet falling victim to a predatory industry figure and fighting to reclaim her own agency — a Depp-heavy storyline viewed through a feminist lens. Oh, and it also appeared to feature a cameo from Britney Spears, who posted about filming scenes in late November 2021. That’s about it.

Then, reports emerged of trouble in paradise — Tesfaye was allegedly unhappy with the “female perspective”, despite four to five episodes worth of content having already been filmed. Seimetz walked, as did actress Suzanna Son, and the show went into a state of mass overhaul.

“The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction. The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon,” an HBO spokeswoman told Deadline at the time.

Take two: Levinson’s version

The Idol was then handed over to Levinson, who has become an HBO darling since the astronomic success of his raunchy, dark teen drama Euphoria. That said, the teen drama’s popularity didn’t come without criticism, and Levinson got into hot water after discussion arose over the amount of nude and sexual scenes included in a TV series about teenagers. Actress Sydney Sweeney (25) — who plays Cassie Howard in the show – addressed it herself in an interview with The Independent during the season two press circuit, telling the paper: “There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’”

Sweeney then defended Levinson and clarified how comfortable she was with his direction: “He was like, ‘Okay, we don’t need it.’ I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

The problem is, Levinson seems to be doing the exact same thing with The Idol. Sources told Rolling Stone the show’s storyline changed so much following Levinson’s rewrites that it lost its feminist lens almost entirely and became “the thing it was satirising”. “It was like any rape fantasy that any toxic man would have in the show,” a source told the magazine, “and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better.”

Some of the more disturbing story ideas floated by Levinson and Tesfaye allegedly included a scene where Tesfaye’s character Tedros beats Depp’s character Jocelyn until her face is bloody, only for her to smile and ask for more, giving Tedros an erection. Another scene allegedly proposed showed Tedros insisting that Jocelyn carry an egg around in her vagina; a source has claimed that they couldn’t work out how to film the egg insertion, so scrapped it. Again, neither Levinson nor Tesfaye have commented on these rumours.

Karl Glusman in The Idol

The Cannes reaction

If those are the things that didn’t make it in, what did? From the limited teasers and cast interviews, it wasn’t hugely clear. Then, this week, The Idol’s first two episodes debuted at Cannes – a pretty lavish affair for a network TV show - to mixed reviews. Some of the claims about the show’s hypersexualised nature seem to be true: The Idol’s first episode, Pop Tarts and Rat Tales, focuses on Jocelyn after she deals with the leak of an intimate picture where she appears to have semen on her face.

The Hollywood Reporter dubbed it “more regressive than transgressive” and claimed that its preview at Cannes confirmed the Rolling Stone rumours of a skewed male gaze and Euphoria-esque level of nudity.

“Jocelyn asserts her agency in the first 10 minutes, only to relinquish it at every conceivable moment,” the review reads. “Rarely does a scene go by without the camera showing flashes of her breasts or ass. You start to wonder if this is building to anything, and by episode two it seems likely that it’s probably not.”

The Evening Standard’s reviewer Jo-Ann Titmarsh called the show’s depiction of women “extremely troubling” with Depp spending “most of her time semi-naked or performing sex acts. She has no real agency.” She added that rather than sexy, the show feels “like sleaze and torture porn”.

On the flip side, Deadline praised Depp’s performance as “grounded and often vulnerable,” and said the sexism jury is out until later episodes are revealed. “Until we know more,” the review says, “it’s hard to make value judgments about morality and ethics, or, more substantively, the arguments about the male gaze and female body rights that are coming in the water like a stealth torpedo.”

Looks like all we can do is wait and see. And based on this insight, it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more than we bargained for.

The Idol is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW from June 5

© Evening Standard