How to find out which foot you kick with: Ulster Museum exhibition takes on Northern Ireland stereotypes

Derry Girls blackboard star piece

The CultureLab exhibition on display at the Ulster Museum. Photo by Peter Morrison

The Culture lab exhibition on display at the Ulster Museum. photo by Peter Morrison

Protestants wear gilets and love horse riding while Catholics love bingo and keep their coal in a bath.

These are just some of the Northern Ireland stereotypes being explored in a new thought-provoking exhibition which opens at the Ulster Museum on Friday.

Featuring the now famous ‘Differences’ blackboard used in an episode of Derry Girls, visitors to the CultureLab exhibition can also take an automated quiz to find out their very own Protestant/Catholic percentage.

The new exhibit is part of Making the Future, an EU funded collaboration between National Museums NI, Londonderry’s Nerve Centre, the Public Records Office NI and the Linenhall Library.

Hannah Crowdy, head of curatorial, Niall Kerr-making the future project manager and Niamh Baker-curator of Making the Future at the CultureLab exhibition on display at the Ulster Museum. Photo by Peter Morrison

Hannah Crowdy is head of curatorial for National Museums NI.

“What we’re trying to show is how our identity is shaped, and in some cases manipulated, over the years so we have objects exploring the different symbols, colours and language that we tend to think about different identities,” she said.

“We’re also trying to challenge people a bit, surprise and provoke them.”

One quotation on the wall reads: ‘Are your eyes too close together? Do you kick with the other foot? Take a look. Don’t believe the stereotype.’

Other items on display include Gaelic League bannerette from Hannahstown, a group originally set up by both Protestants and Catholics to promote the Irish language, and a sash from an Orange Lodge on the Falls Road.

The CultureLab exhibition on display at the Ulster Museum. Photo by Peter Morrison

Ms Crowdy added: “We have objects from people who have been elevated by real heroes of identity, be that Edward Carson or Roger Casement.

“We delve just a little deeper into what their identity was and show people it was a little more complex than people might think.

“Edward Carson, for example, was born in Dublin and felt very strongly that people could identify as Irish and British.

“He was a lot more complicated than people tend to assume.”

The CultureLab exhibition on display at the Ulster Museum. Photo by Peter Morrison

More contemporary objects have been collected over recent years, including banners and t-shirts for campaigns on issues like same-sex marriage and climate change.

“It moves beyond those simple binary identities, looking at what we wear, the music we listen to and the causes we choose to support,” Ms Crowdy said.

“It’s really trying to speak to people today and get them to consider what’s important to them.”

Niall Kerr from the Nerve Centre is project manager for Making the Future.

“We’ve been working on this project for the last year-and-a-half, engaging with people in border counties,” he said.

“What they tell us is that these traditional stereotypes don’t matter anymore. They’re much more interested in looking beyond the orange and green.

“They’re talking about climate change, their sexuality, their rights and different aspects of their identity.”

He continued: “Northern Ireland is full of a diverse mix of people, we do share, and that’s what this exhibition is hoping to achieve.”

The Culture lab exhibition on display at the Ulster Museum. photo by Peter Morrison

Visitors will also get the chance to interact with the real life stories of those living in Northern Ireland and border counties.

Their experiences are brought to life with animations by the BAFTA nominated artist John McCloskey.

Kathryn Thomson, CEO of National Museums NI, said: “The CultureLab exhibition has been designed to explore the cultural state-of-play in Northern Ireland, challenge stereotypes and ask new questions.

“It has been fantastic for National Museums NI to be a part of the Making the Future project which is helping to empower people to explore the past and create a powerful vision for future change.”

David Lewis, Making the Future Project Lead, said: “We’re delighted to be working with National Museums NI to deliver this exciting CultureLab exhibition and to offer a space for people to experiment with issues of culture and identity in Northern Ireland.”

He said it would encourage people from across the region to make their voices heard, tell stories relevant to their lives and project ideas for a shared future.”

CultureLab continues until November and will be accompanied by a series of events and talks.

Admission is free and further information is available at www.nmni.com