How To Train Your Dragon: NI Screen confirms production suspended due to actors strike

By Kurtis Reid

Filming on a live action adaption of How to Train Your Dragon has been suspended due to the actor's strike in the United States

Production on a high budget children’s fantasy movie currently filming in Belfast has been delayed due to the ongoing actors’ strike in the US, Northern Ireland Screen has confirmed.

How to Train Your Dragon, which is a live action adaptation of the animated film of the same name, was believed to have been in early production in Titanic Studios, after the Belfast Telegraph confirmed in May the film would be shot in Northern Ireland and Los Angeles.

Production on the film has now been suspended with NI Screen expressing disappointment at the postponement.

“We are saddened by the delay in the production of How to Train Your Dragon which, like production all over the world, cannot proceed until the SAG strike is resolved,” said NI Screen chief executive Richard Williams.

“We hope for a swift and equitable resolution to the dispute for all parties, allowing USA originated projects to get back into production here.”

The film, which if successful would have likely spawned a franchise and was set to star Nico Parker and Mason Thames, was a win for NI Screen after it lost £1m in funding in recent years due to budget cuts.

Despite being the primary location for it’s predecessor, Northern Ireland also lost out to England and Spain in the filming location for HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

How to Train Your Dragon now joins other notable films including multiple Marvel Cinematic Studios productions, Disney Star Wars and other big budget features in suspending production due to the actors strike which followed a vote from the acting union SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists)

The industrial action is due to an ongoing labour dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers over concerns around salaries and residuals due to streaming.

There has also been concerns related to the use of artificial intelligence in film production, with some actors concerned their likeness could be used in future projects without compensation.

The ripple effect of the strike action has sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood, as it’s coupled with a writers’ strike, meaning both actors and writers of television and film projects cannot report to work, nor can they be involved in promotion or campaigning for their newly released films.

Last week, Oscar winner Sir Kenneth Branagh joined the cast of Christopher Nolan’s new historical epic Oppenheimer in walking out of the premiere after the strike was called.

"We’ll pack up and go home,” he told reporters at the premiere when asked about possible strike action.

Some projects including the aforementioned House of the Dragon have been allowed to continue filming during the strike due to a majority UK-based cast, meaning they belong to the Equity union and not SAG.